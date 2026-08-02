Rupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain, has called on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to set aside their long-running differences and work together in the national interest, saying their personal grievances must not stand in the way of delivering a patriotic government for Britain.

It is said the relationship between Lowe and Farage deteriorated in early 2025 after Lowe was critical of Farage’s “messianic” leadership style and argued that Reform UK remained more of a protest movement than a serious party of government.

A day later, Reform suspended Lowe from the party, citing bullying complaints from staff and alleging that he had made verbal threats against party chairman Zia Yusuf, claims which were later referred to police. Lowe vehemently denied all allegations and described them as a politically motivated “witch-hunt” and a “political assassination” designed to remove a rival within the party.

The Crown Prosecution Service ultimately decided there was no evidence to bring any criminal charges over the allegations.

Lowe subsequently left Reform UK and continued to serve as an independent MP before launching Restore Britain, a movement dedicated to advancing a more uncompromising programme of national renewal and restoration.

Despite their history, Lowe has now publicly extended a conditional olive branch to Farage, arguing that the British people deserve nothing less.

Over the weekend, Lowe published a video on social media addressed directly to Farage. In the short clip, he urged the Reform leader to put aside personal animosity and consider cooperation between their respective movements for the sake of the country.

“So Nigel, my message is simple,” Lowe began. “If you are prepared to work together around serious policies, serious reform, and serious government, then so are we.”

He made it clear that the offer was not politically expedient nor personally comfortable. Instead, Lowe argued that Britain’s national interest should take precedence over personal disputes.

“Not because it’s politically convenient for Restore Britain. Not because it’s personally easy. After the events of the last 18 months, I would certainly rather not be making this offer.

“But millions and millions of British people deserve a patriotic government that puts our national interests before any personal differences that you and I may have.”

Lowe went on to warn that persistent division on the right risks handing victory to Britain’s political Left.

“I truly believe there could be sufficient common ground for our two movements to cooperate collectively, destroy the looming left-wing alliance that will finish off what hope remains for this country.”

Lowe pointed to recent cooperative efforts between Restore Britain and Reform UK representatives on Norfolk County Council, suggesting that those successful local collaborations demonstrated what could be achieved nationally.

“We have recently shown how effectively cooperation can work locally on Norfolk County Council. So why not at national level?

“In my view,” Lowe said, “failing to even try because of our own personal differences is simply not an option. The British people deserve nothing less than our best and sincere efforts to make it happen.

“Now is the time to put our differences aside and cooperate for the good of the country that we all love,” he said.

While Lowe’s video has been widely praised by supporters on both sides, Farage is yet to respond directly to the offer. He did, however, post a statement the same day, which many have understood as an indirect response.

Although he did not mention Restore Britain or name Lowe, Farage described the next election as an “existential fight,” and a choice between Reform UK and Labour.

However, Farage said he is building a broad coalition, and said Reform is open to people from other parties who share its goals on borders, the economy, democracy, and putting British people first.

Watch Lowe’s full offer to Farage and the conditions of cooperation below: