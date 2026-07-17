Marco Rubio just delivered a 20-minute presidential-Esque speech that flat-out rebukes Communism.

Here’s why that matters.

First of all, he’s right.

Marxism is a Promethean monstrosity that condemns us all to the prison in Plato’s cave.

Likewise, Socialism. It enslaves societies to an existence not unlike the myth of Sisyphus.

These reasons are why Communism and its just-as-ugly cousin Nazism are two wings on the same vicious bird.

It’s also why both hate the God-over-government liberating heart at work in Christianity through Jesus Christ and the Cross.

Rubio’s remarks coincide with a press release from the US Secretary of State announcing visa restrictions on far-left terrorists and aligned groups.

By far-left terrorism, Rubio means the Marxian Woke (or Mao-Marxist) ideological motivation that incited the execution of Charlie Kirk, and celebrated the multiple assassination attempts (as well as threats) against President Donald Trump.

As defined in Trump’s September 2025 National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, far-left terror is political violence masquerading as “anti-fascism.”

“For example, Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin engraved the bullets used in the murder with so-called “anti-fascist” rhetoric.”

Groups such as ANTIFA, the memo said, “portray foundational American principles (e.g., support for law enforcement and border control) as “fascist” to justify and encourage acts of violent revolution.”

“Common threads animating this violent conduct include anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity.”

Far-left terrorism also “embraces extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.”

Marking the release of the Trump White House’s “Global Campaign to Crush Radical Left Terrorism,” Rubio said,

“This is a distinctive and unique evil. It has always been driven by a hatred of civilisation itself.

“It is a revolt of the worst against the best. A revolt of the weak and the cowardly against the strong and the good.

“It’s perpetrated by those who take revenge upon the world for their own inadequacy.”

Summing up the far left’s war on achievers as a politics of envy, Rubio added, “This is what radical leftism is. It may wear various slogans and ideologies across place and time. They can call themselves anti-capitalists or anti-imperialists; communists or anarchists, or Marxists.

“But the fundamental character is always the same. It’s a poisonous resentment cloaked in the language of ‘equality, justice and liberation.’”

Inherent to these groups is, Rubio stated, an “overwhelming need to tear down what greater men have built. To wreck what is beautiful and what is right.”

“Through violence and through terror, they once again seek to impose their ugliness on all of us.”

The “old dogma was wrong,” he asserted.

“None of this is driven by idealism. It is not utopian. In fact, it’s the opposite.”

Communism never looked good on paper, and more than it looked bad in real life, Rubio remarked.

That world envisions for us all a small, flat, grey existence “levelled of all exception. Drained of all that is good and noble in the human soul.”

This world, Rubio said, is a “world without courage, creativity or ambition.

“A world without heroes or glory or great causes to strive towards. A world without miracles, without myths, without men who rise above the rest to do incredible and extraordinary things.”

The world “Communism envisions is a world without God.

“For these architects of revolutionary violence, the towering achievement of our civilisation is an unbearable humiliation. A reminder of what they cannot do, and a reminder of what they cannot be.”

So, Rubio concluded, “they choose instead to destroy. They attack pipelines, railroads, power grids and laboratories.”

These are “the physical embodied symbols of power, invention and achievement.”

That is “the nature of the terrorism we face today. They despise the West because the West is great.”

The Trump Secretary of State didn’t end there.

Rubio’s speech to 60 nations represented at the Resurgence of Political Terrorism event hosted by his department also identified, what he said was, a post-9/11 blind spot.

While the post-9/11 coalition correctly focused on stopping Islam’s conquest through creeping global Jihad, it overlooked violence from the “political left.”

“Even today,” Rubio noted, “the very idea that far-left terrorism could be a serious threat is treated as a right-wing fever dream or worse, as a dangerous fascist conspiracy.”

Many in the media push this narrative. It’s pumped out through academia and “many of our legacy institutions.”

“You will no doubt see the dogma rear its head in the coverage of this very conference,” he warned.

Dropping the mic on this double standard surrounding political violence, Rubio said that for these groups,

“A bomb planted by a neo-Nazi group was a nefarious and murderous act of evil. It is. But a bomb planted by a Marxist revolutionary, well, that’s just merely a tragic excess of idealism.”

Calling out the get out of jail free card handed to perpetrators of left-wing violence, he said,

“For years, this extraordinary ideological prejudice was embedded in the way we talked about political violence and extremism.”

“It is the reason why here in my country so many people in positions of power have repeatedly dismissed acts of violence and even terrorism as legitimate forms of political expression so long as they served a left-wing cause.”

Rubio then drew an example from the George Floyd riots, saying, “City governments all across the country simply refused to prosecute the people conducting these acts of violence and terror.”

“Left-wing violence was not just excused. It was treated as sacrosanct, a protected class unto itself.”

“That era,” he declared, “has to end.”

Fully behind Rubio, the Trump administration has described far-left violence as a “transnational threat.”

The assertion was made in a communique posted yesterday (Read more here).