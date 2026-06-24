Should “right-wing” parties avoid the issue of abortion because it may cost them votes—particularly among women—at the next election? That question is now being debated on social media, especially following reports that One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts will push the party toward adopting a blanket abortion ban.

Here’s a small taste of some of the commentary that’s emerged among some of our friends:

But there’s a key point being missed by those who argue One Nation should avoid speaking about abortion altogether while framing immigration as the only pressing concern.

The reason the Western world is in the mess that it’s currently in is because right-wing and conservative parties compromised with what they should have consistently resisted. By trying to reach the widest possible audience, they adopted the moral boundaries of their ideological and political opponents. As a result, we’re left with an impotent version of “conservatism” that has conserved absolutely nothing, and instead has become a softer, delayed version of what the left was already offering.

This is the rationale that destroyed the Liberal Party from the inside out. They didn’t want to be too rigid; they wanted to sound more like the other side and avoid saying anything that might alienate potential voters. “Centred,” “moderate,” “measured” became the standard—but in practice, it was nothing more than perpetual compromise. And that’s more repugnant to voters than anything else.

Ironically, decades of playing by this strategy produced no effect. The public didn’t shift right because conservatives and right-wing figures moved left. No one became more right-wing because the right-wing sounded more left-wing. Rather, they became disengaged or simply accepted the new consensus as the only available option.

What actually shifts public sentiment is not mimicry or caution, but conviction—especially in the face of opposition. People are drawn to those willing to stand firm on the convictions, even if they don’t agree on everything.

Political momentum and energy flow towards clarity, conviction, and courage, not dilution, kowtowing, and compromise. Courage in the face of evil is what breaks the inertia of consensus. Compromise only reinforces it.

We cannot become captured by the promise of power in exchange for our compromise—not an issue so serious as the murder of society’s most vulnerable. On the subject of abortion, in particular, it is just as important—if not more so—as the subject of mass immigration, because the two issues are fundamentally inseparable. Killing off the next generation is *the* justification for importing their replacement.

It should go without saying that a nation that does not reproduce its own will inevitably be replaced by someone else’s. You can’t cure the symptom without addressing the cause. And failure to address the cause is to follow in the stumbling footsteps of the Liberal Party, which, according to recent polling, has all but aborted itself.