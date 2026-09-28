We all know the Western world is in decline. And the temptation is to treat that decline as primarily a political problem.

We are told to elect better leaders, pass better laws, defeat destructive ideologies, and restore the institutions that once made the West strong.

But what if that approach is exactly backwards?

The question isn’t so much who rules, but what rules.

No society is religiously neutral. Every civilisation rests upon some ultimate authority. Every legal system assumes answers to fundamental questions, such as: What is good? What is evil? What is a human being? Where does authority come from? What limits the power of the state?

For centuries, Western civilisation answered these questions within a Christian framework. Its institutions were shaped by the conviction that God is sovereign, human beings are made in His image, moral law is objective, rulers themselves are subject to Christ the King, and the family is a foundational institution rather than a malleable invention of the state.

However, as Christianity has receded, those assumptions haven’t simply disappeared. They’ve been replaced—not with an atheistic system, but with a system that is just as religious. Every system has a god, and the god of that system is where ultimate authority is derived.

Today, the state increasingly claims authority over what was once governed by family, the church, and the community. Moral absolutes are reconstructed around changing social trends. Individual autonomy becomes the highest good, at least, in theory. Government increasingly assumes responsibility for determining what may be believed, taught, and publicly expressed.

And this is why political reform alone will not reverse the West’s civilisation’s decline.

Changing governments might slow particular forms of decline. But if the culture continues to reject the authority of God, the foundations remain unstable. A civilisation can’t be restored simply by changing the people sitting in power while leaving its underlying worldview and assumptions untouched.

Real renewal has to be much deeper.

Our leaders are often a reflection of the religion of the people they govern. So, real change is not out of reach. Nor is it contingent on an election cycle.

It can begin today, through individuals submitting to Christ, families ordering their lives according to Scripture, churches faithfully teaching the whole counsel of God, and Christians applying biblical principles to education, economics, law, government, and culture.

Of course, we want good men to win elections. We want good men to gain political influence. This is right and godly. Power and authority are God-given (Rom. 13), and that power and authority ought to be wielded for the good of the people—according to God’s definition of good.

But recovering the foundations is just as essential. Why? Because you can’t permanently restore civilisation by changing its rulers while leaving its false gods and idols untouched.

If the West is to be saved, it must recover the Christian faith that made it what it was.

That is exactly why so many forces seeking to reshape and dominate the West are hostile to its Christian inheritance: they understand that faith in Christ and devotion to God have been among the West’s greatest sources of moral strength, cultural coherence, and resistance to tyranny.

The West will not be saved merely by changing its rulers. That alone leaves untouched the very thing that gave rulers licence to dismantle the civilisation they govern.

Our kings remain without restraint, our laws remain without a moral foundation, our values remain subjective, and our families remain without an absolute source of guidance.

Changing who rules is not enough. We must recover what rules.