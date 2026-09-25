An 83-year-old Christian grandmother was allegedly euthanised against her will under Canada’s assisted-dying system, prompting a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Brigitte Stegemann died on July 10 at The Pearl long-term care facility in Cannifton, Ontario, after receiving Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD). Her granddaughter, Brigitte Kranendonk, alleges that Stegemann had repeatedly rejected euthanasia because of her Christian faith and did not provide valid consent before the procedure.

The allegations have now led to an investigation by Belleville Police. Police have confirmed that the matter is open and being investigated by the force’s Criminal Investigations Division, but have declined to provide further details while the investigation continues.

Kranendonk, who says she was her grandmother’s primary caregiver and held power of attorney for personal care, claims Stegemann had previously made clear that she did not want MAiD. Stegemann had been diagnosed with stage-four stomach cancer earlier this year.

The family also questions whether Stegemann had the capacity to consent. Kranendonk says her grandmother struggled during a cognitive assessment, including incorrectly answering basic questions about her family. She further alleges that, two days before the procedure, Stegemann became distressed and cried for approximately 45 minutes after being told explicitly that the scheduled procedure would result in her death, saying that she had “made a mistake.”

On the morning of her death, Kranendonk alleges that Stegemann did not respond when the doctor asked whether she could administer the “medicine”. According to Kranendonk, Stegemann did not open her eyes, nod or speak before the doctor proceeded. She died within minutes.

The family has also sought investigations by Ontario’s Chief Coroner and Patient Ombudsman.