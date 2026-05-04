Martin Luther was right about many things, but not everything. All Protestants will now agree that his assessment of the Epistle of James was mistaken. In the 1522 preface to his German translation of the New Testament, Luther wrote:

“In a word, St. John’s Gospel and his first Epistle, St. Paul’s Epistles, especially Romans, Galatians, and Ephesians, and St. Peter’s first Epistle are the books that show you Christ and teach you all that is necessary and salvific for you to know, even if you were never to see or hear any other book or doctrine. Therefore, St. James’ epistle is really an epistle of straw, compared to these others, for it has nothing of the nature of the Gospel about it.”

Luther’s assessment was shaped in large part by the theological battles of his day. Although he criticised James, he did not remove it from his German New Testament; it remained in his translation, albeit without the same central status he accorded to the Gospels and Pauline epistles. In fact, he elsewhere acknowledged, “I praise it and consider it a good book, because it sets up no doctrines of men but vigorously promulgates the law of God.”

It is said that Luther’s primary concern was his reading of James’ statement that “a person is justified by works and not by faith alone,” which he thought stood in tension with Paul’s teaching that “one is justified by faith apart from works of the law.” On this basis, Luther struggled to reconcile James’ teaching with that of Paul’s. He wouldn’t be the last.

At first glance, James does appear to sit uneasily alongside Paul’s doctrine of justification, and Luther is far from alone in raising this question. James states that Abraham “was justified when he offered up his son Isaac on the altar” (James 2:21–24), whereas Paul insists that Abraham was justified by faith apart from works (Romans 4:3).

So how are we to make sense of this? Is there a genuine contradiction within Scripture?

Some argue that James is speaking plainly and that Paul has been misunderstood. Others maintain that Paul is clearer and that James must therefore be interpreted differently. So which is it? If the two cannot be reconciled in our minds, we are left with two possibilities: either Scripture contradicts itself, or we have misunderstood it.

Which is the case?

Paul: Justification by Faith

In several of Paul’s epistles, the apostle is concerned with the basis on which sinners are declared righteous, or justified, before God. In Romans, Galatians, and Ephesians, he is explicit:

“For we hold that one is justified by faith apart from works of the law” (Romans 3:28).

“A person is not justified by works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ” (Galatians 2:16).

Paul’s argument is not merely that Mosaic boundary markers are excluded, but that all works are excluded as a basis for justification. He draws a clear contrast between wages earned through works and righteousness received through faith, presenting justification as grounded in God’s grace rather than human merit.

“What does the Scripture say? ‘Abraham believed God, and it was counted to him as righteousness. Now to the one who works, his wages are not counted as a gift but as his due. And to the one who does not work but believes… his faith is counted as righteousness” (Romans 4:3-5).

Justification, for Paul, is a matter of grace and not a mixed outcome of faith plus human cooperation. This is reinforced further in Ephesians, where the Apostle states: “By grace you have been saved through faith… not a result of works, so that no one may boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9).

Grace, by definition, ceases to be grace if it is conditioned upon works.

However, the apparent contradiction arises when we turn to James’ teaching on justification, particularly in his use of Abraham as an example of justification by works.

James: Justified by Works

In James 2:21–24, James writes: “Was not Abraham our father justified by works when he offered up his son Isaac on the altar? You see that faith was active along with his works, and faith was completed by his works; and the Scripture was fulfilled that says, ‘Abraham believed God, and it was counted to him as righteousness’—and he was called a friend of God. You see that a person is justified by works and not by faith alone.”

James clearly states that Abraham was justified by works when he offered up his son Isaac on the altar. Yet Paul has already argued that Abraham was justified by faith apart from works. Is this a contradiction? Is James correcting Paul, or have we misunderstood one or both of them?

Before answering that question, we need to be precise about what each writer is referring to. What, exactly, does James mean when he speaks of Abraham being “justified”? Is he referring to Abraham’s initial declaration of righteousness before God? If so, the difficulty becomes even greater. Not only would James appear to be at odds with Paul, but also with Moses, who records Abraham’s justification in Genesis 15:6 as occurring long before the offering of Isaac.

In fact, in Genesis, Abraham is declared righteous before God seven chapters prior to the event James refers to—and six chapters before Isaac is even born.

In Genesis 15:6, Moses explicitly states that Abraham “believed the LORD, and [God] counted it to him as righteousness.” On that basis, Genesis clearly presents Abraham as being justified not at the time of his offering up Isaac in Genesis 22, but years before.

James is clearly aware of Abraham’s declaration of righteousness in Genesis 15:6, since he explicitly quotes it in James 2:23. This means he is not contradicting that earlier declaration. Rather, James appears to be addressing a different aspect of “justification” than what is in view in Genesis 15 (and in Paul’s appeal to it), suggesting that the two authors are speaking about different moments or dimensions of Abraham’s life rather than offering competing accounts of the same event.

Therefore, James is not redefining justification but using the term in a different sense. When he says Abraham was “justified” in offering Isaac, he is not describing Abraham’s initial being brought into right standing with God, but rather the outward demonstration or vindication of a faith that had already been counted as righteousness years earlier. It was Abraham’s works that outwardly proved his faith was genuine.

If Abraham had not believed God’s promise, that Isaac would live, marry, have descendants, and ultimately give rise to the promised seed, then he would not have been willing to offer Isaac as a sacrifice. His obedience in Genesis 22 reflects a belief that God was able to fulfil His promise that Isaac would live. In Abraham’s words, “God will provide for himself a lamb” (Genesis 22:7-8).

The chronological sequence in Abraham’s life is essential for understanding both Paul and James. Abraham is first declared “righteous” by faith in Genesis 15:6, and later that faith is tested by obedience in Genesis 22.

James is not redefining justification, but rather exposing counterfeit faith. A profession of faith that produces no obedience is not saving faith at all. Abraham’s willingness to offer Isaac shows that his faith was living, active, and real. Abraham believed that even if Isaac were to die, “God was able to raise him from the dead” in order to fulfil his promise (Hebrews 11:19).

Thus, James treats Genesis 22 as the outworking and fulfilment of Genesis 15:6. The earlier declaration of righteousness is shown to be genuine and publicly vindicated in the later act of obedience. In a similar way, Jesus teaches that true and false professions of faith are recognised “by their fruits” (Matthew 7:16), since genuine belief is ultimately expressed in behaviour.

James uses “justified” in a demonstrative or vindicatory sense, showing that Abraham’s faith was genuine and living—thereby publicly confirming or vindicating the faith that had already been counted as righteousness. This is why he immediately explains, “faith was completed by his works” (James 2:22). The point is not that Abraham’s works produced righteousness, but that they demonstrate the reality of the living faith that justifies.

Two Men, One Gospel

The apparent contradiction between James and Paul dissolves when we recognise that they are addressing different errors: Paul is refuting legalism, the idea that works can earn or contribute to justification. James is refuting antinomianism, the idea that faith can be real without obedience.

Paul speaks of the root of justification, how sinners are made right with God. James speaks of the fruit of justification, what living faith inevitably produces.

James is addressing a particular problem: a claim to faith that produces no obedience. Hence his warning that “faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead” (James 2:17). Even demons, he notes, possess a form of intellectual belief—but it is barren and unfruitful (James 2:19).

In this sense, Abraham is not an exception to justification by faith; he is the paradigm of living faith. His obedience in Genesis 22 reveals the authenticity of what was already true in Genesis 15.

Abraham remains central to both authors. Paul cites Genesis 15:6 to show that righteousness is credited apart from works. James draws on Genesis 22 to show that the faith that justifies is never barren. He even ties the two together explicitly: “And the Scripture was fulfilled that says, ‘Abraham believed God, and it was counted to him as righteousness’” (James 2:23).

The offering of Isaac does not contradict Genesis 15; it fulfils it in the sense of confirming its reality.

Conclusion

James does not correct Paul, nor does Paul contradict James. Both stand within the same inspired testimony: salvation is by grace through faith in Christ alone, but true faith is never alone (Ephesians 2:8-10).

Abraham is not divided between two contradictory accounts of justification. Rather, he is presented as a single, coherent witness, declared righteous by faith, and shown to be righteous by obedient faith.

Hence, the historic summary holds true: We are justified by faith alone, but not by a faith that is alone.