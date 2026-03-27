Bureaucrats have only half succeeded in delivering a knock—out blow to Päivi Räsänen for reasoning against the “love is love” false god.

Although Finland’s activist LGBTQI+ bureaucrats wanted a proverbially proper lawfare “lynching” for sharing a Bible quote online, the court ruled unanimously in Räsänen’s favour.

They also ruled in favour of the right to debate. The court acquitted Räsänen, a Christian, of wrongdoing for comments made about PRIDE 2019 during a podcast.

This was the same year her Twitter post was targeted for featuring Romans 1:24-2.

These two wins were the only upsides.

The biggest of those is the LGBTQI+ losing its bid to ban the Bible as “hate speech.”

Giving PRIDE prosecutors what they have lusted for since 2021, the Finnish free speech fighter, grandmother and former MP, was convicted of “hate speech” under Finland’s war crimes against humanity laws.

The vote was 3-2.

Räsänen’s conviction rests on a pamphlet that predates Finland’s Same-Sex redefinition of marriage by a decade.

The pamphlet was published in 2004, the redefinition of marriage in the quest to normalise homosexuality in Finland was approved in 2014, and became enforceable in 2017.

In the treatise, Räsänen respectfully argues that homosexuality is a “sexual anomaly.”

As such, she was restating Biblical truth about the dangers of rejecting the man for woman, woman for man union.

Räsänen also criticised the cultural acceptance of Lady Gaga’s pseudo-science “born that way” self-justifications for Same-Sex marriage.

This was a reasoned argument against passing oppressive pro-LGBTQI+ laws based upon an arbitrary morality, which confuses feelings with facts.

She even predicted the litigation against which she has been defending herself for almost 7 years.

Päivi Räsänen’s warnings about homosexuality challenging the Christian concept of humanity are now contraband (you can read or download said contraband here).

Räsänen defenders, Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADF), said the “conviction for publishing a decades-old pamphlet marks a dark day for freedom of expression.”

She was fined and will be forced to censor her 2004 treatise because the court said Räsänen “made available to the public a text that insults a group.”

“These must be removed from public access and destroyed.”

ADF said, the court acknowledged that Räsänen’s pamphlet “did not incite violence or hatred, yet they still found the Christian grandmother guilty.”

“The ruling sends a deeply troubling message,” ADF added.

That is, the “peaceful expression of one’s opinions in the public square can result in a criminal conviction.”

ADF later added a second response on X, calling for “hate speech” legislation to be removed from the statute books.

“This case underscores why it is more important than ever to stand firm against so-called ‘hate speech’ laws.

“These dangerous laws chill public debate and pose a grave threat to free and democratic societies.”

Räsänen will be appealing.

Despite her two wins, the loss is a big one.

The ruling is a terrible and terrifying outcome for freedom of speech in Finland.

I agree with most commentators who are warning that the impact of this “that’s hate speech” decision will go way beyond Finland.

As president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Albert Mohler remarked, this is an ominous turn that violates religious liberty. It must not stand.

Regardless of the court dismissing the Bible tweet charge and not outlawing podcasts, the outcome sets a precedent to ban the Bible as blasphemy against the 2SLGBTQISTD+ protected political class.

Paivi was convicted alongside Reverend Juhana Pohjola.