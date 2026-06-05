Sergeant Benedict Bryant, the Sydney police officer found guilty of dangerous driving causing death after an Indigenous teenager riding a stolen motorcycle collided with his parked police vehicle, has been sentenced to a two-year Intensive Corrections Order (ICO), including 500 hours of community service.

An ICO allows eligible offenders to serve a prison sentence of up to two years in the community under strict supervision.

Every ICO demands that the offender commit no new offences and submit to strict supervision by a Community Corrections officer. Under these rules, the offender must report to their supervisor as directed and strictly obey all instructions regarding where they live, who they associate with, what jobs they hold, and any mandatory rehabilitation or drug and alcohol testing.

What’s more, courts must attach at least one extra condition—such as a curfew, home detention, electronic monitoring, or up to 750 hours of community service work—making an ICO a highly restrictive community-based sentence.

Judge Jane Culver handed down the sentence for the death of 16-year-old Jai Kalani Wright. In her ruling, Judge Culver found that Bryant ought to have known the teenager would ride in a dangerous manner to avoid apprehension.

However, she also noted that Bryant “honestly but mistakenly” believed the teen could not travel beyond the end of the bike lane. The judge acknowledged that Bryant’s intention was to intercept the rider and that he had “no idea” Wright was going to strike the bollard at the end of the lane.

Judge Culver further noted that Bryant is of good character, has a limited criminal and traffic history, and has served the community over several decades.

Speaking outside court following Friday’s sentencing, Bryant’s lawyer, Paul McGirr, confirmed the decision would be appealed and said “a lot of police and members of the community will be shaking their heads at this decision”.

“This decision fails the pub test,” he said.

“I don’t want to add grief to the family, a life has been lost. … I’m not trying to rub salt to the wounds, (but) if people were at home not doing home invasions and stealing vehicles, we wouldn’t be here.

“This matter is far from over and my client … (is) going to fight for justice to be delivered.”

Following the sentencing, an active police officer told Caldron Pool the outcome could have far-reaching consequences for frontline policing.

According to the officer, the decision may discourage police from responding to incidents under lights and sirens or pursuing offenders in stolen vehicles.

“Who will want to do either,” the officer said, “if, when things go wrong, you’re the one who ends up with a prison sentence?”

The officer argued that the ruling could affect not only individual officers but the broader culture of policing in Australia.

“Nurses and teachers go on strike for better pay and conditions,” the officer added. “Should police go on strike too, so they don’t risk being sent to prison for doing their job? How would the public feel about that?”

Bryant has served on Sydney’s frontline since 1999 and has been stationed at Redfern since 2008. During that time, he has worked with vulnerable members of the community, mentored younger officers, and responded to situations many would find confronting.

The legal proceedings have already placed a significant financial burden on Bryant and his young family. Bryant supports his wife, two children, and his mother-in-law, who suffers from advanced dementia. He has personally spent approximately $130,000 on legal expenses, with appeals and potential retrials expected to cost many thousands more.

Following the initial sentencing, a fundraiser was established to assist Bryant and his family with mounting legal costs. The campaign was launched by retired NSW Police Chief Inspector Paul Fownes APM OAM.

It is the second fundraiser Fownes has organised on Bryant’s behalf. The first campaign, which raised more than $57,000, was removed by the hosting platform within 24 hours, and all donations were refunded.

According to the platform, the fundraiser breached its Terms of Service, specifically Section 8.10, which prohibits fundraising for the legal defence of criminal offences, including murder, assault, and offences against minors.

You can view the fundraiser here.