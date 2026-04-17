Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed a resolution designating June as “Nuclear Family Month” in the state.

The resolution was signed on April 9, two days after it advanced through the Republican-controlled state legislature. June is also nationally recognised as Pride Month, observed since 1999.

The measure defines a nuclear family as “one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children,” and describes this structure as “God’s design for familial structure” and “God’s perfect design for humanity.”

The resolution states that the nuclear family “has been the bedrock of society since the creation of the world” and expresses concern about “fatherless families.” It cites claims that children raised without fathers or in non-intact households are more likely to experience poverty, substance abuse, mental health and behavioural issues, and incarceration.

It also states that “the nuclear family is under attack” in Tennessee and the United States.

The proposal was originally introduced in February 2025 and was signed into effect by Governor Lee on April 9.

The move has been widely applauded amid a long-term decline in marriage across the Western world. Marriage rates have fallen significantly, the average age at first marriage has risen, and singlehood has become more common. In the United States, marriage rates have dropped by roughly 60 per cent over the past 50 years, while more than 40 per cent of children are now born to unmarried mothers.

At the same time, birth rates across the West continue to fall. Most Western nations are now well below the 2.1 births-per-woman replacement level. Australia’s fertility rate has declined to a record low of around 1.5, with similar patterns evident in the United States and across Europe.

If Western nations are to survive, these trends need to be reversed—quickly! Correcting course will demand a real, society-wide effort to value marriage, child-rearing, and family life. It will require deliberate policy action to support family formation and stability, and in particular, easing the financial pressures that make raising children feel out of reach for many married couples.

This includes addressing cost-of-living pressures, housing affordability, and workplace structures that make starting a family—while maintaining an income—difficult, if not impossible. Public policy and cultural trends alike play a role in shaping whether people feel secure enough to marry and have children.

Our political leaders, in particular, have a responsibility to foster conditions in which families can thrive, and to affirm the importance of the family as a foundational unit of stable, high-functioning societies. So, hats off to Governor Bill Lee, and may many follow suit.