Although its publication date is June 16, 2026, pre-orders launched JD Vance’s somewhat sequel to Hillbilly Elegy onto Amazon’s best seller list.

News of Book 2, titled Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, went viral after Vance announced the pending release on X.

The man some consider Trump’s successor, when the current President signs off in 2028, said he’s been working on the book for a while.

According to the blurb, Communion will draw meaning from the Vice President’s walk with God in order to explain “what it means to be a Christian in all seasons of life.”

The Associated Press said the Vice President wrote the book himself, adding that the book will include reflections about his time in the political realm.

Communion is part religious memoir. It’s a testimony about the VP’s distance and eventual return to God.

As such, the publisher’s blurb states that Communion will dig into the why, how and what.

Quoting Vance, AP recalled him walking headfirst into atheism, then converting back to Catholicism in 2019.

Laced with speculation about the timing of the release, most of legacy media’s coverage viewed the book as a strong signal from Vance that he wants the 2028 presidency.

As the left-leaning bullhorn Politico surmised,

“While Vance has publicly said he is not focused on a presidential run at the moment, the timing of his book will likely fuel speculations about his 2028 ambitions.”

There’s some truth to that.

Although the contents of a press release from HarperCollins seemed to rule out Communion being a political stunt, the book resoundingly appeals to both the curious and Christians.

Communion is, they reaffirmed, “an intimate account of why he strayed from the Christianity of his youth and what led him back to faith.”

This is a commentary on “how the VP’s faith guides his work in public life, and how it informs his vision for the future.”

While political hounds will be mining Communion for hidden messages that might give away Vance’s 2028 plans, the VP says he simply wants people to know why “he strayed” away from his Christian convictions, and what brought him back to them.

“The Christian faith of my youth failed to properly take root,” he shared.

Finding his way back to Church came with a lot of lessons along the way.

Vance said he’s “been fortunate and touched by God’s grace.”

Summarising the book, he declared, “I’m a Christian, and I became a Christian because I believe that Jesus Christ’s teachings are true.”

“But I didn’t always think that, and by sharing my journey I might be helpful to others—Catholic, Protestant, or otherwise—who are seeking reconciliation with God.”

HarperCollins described the books as a “spiritual exploration.”

This will appeal less to the political and more to those who are “searching for faith, connection, and meaning in their lives.”

The former Marine war veteran, father of four, and Vice President, they said, has written a “deeply heartfelt story of doubt and regained belief.”

This “resonates far beyond politics.”

It is an “offering, a moving reflection on the questions that define this moment in American public life.”