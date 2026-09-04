The New South Wales Labor government’s multicultural calendar for schools has no designation for Father’s Day.

This is despite the calendar recognising Mother’s Day and Grandparents Day.

Dads don’t even get a mention in the state’s 2026 School Planner Calendar for Cultural Diversity.

The September weekend is instead dedicated to the false Hindu god Krishna Janmashtami.

Screenshot of the calendar.

Caldron Pool is highlighting this because Sunday marks the day for Aussie dads nationwide, who aren’t deadbeats and deserve recognition.

The second reason is the stench of hypocrisy coming from the government excluding dads from what is effectively the NSW government’s nod to inclusivity.

Additionally, ditching dads seems to be contagious.

As the Daily Telegraph (DT) reported today, “Teachers at a prestigious international French school have scrapped Mother’s and Father’s Day art and craft activities in the classroom in favour of a “more inclusive day.”

The Sydney primary school campus allegedly told confused parents in a Zoom meeting that the “new initiative” will merge those days into one “unified parents and loved ones day.”

DT writer Danielle Gusmoroli added that while parents are still permitted to celebrate the days at home, “instead of classroom activities, a “pedagogical” gift made by students will be given to dads for Parents and Loved Ones Day on June 1.”

One mother angered by the decision said, “We’ve been told that it is forbidden to do anything for Father’s Day until June 1, when it’s a unified celebration day.”

The change was “due to the risk of isolating students with two dads or those who have lost a parent.”

An “aggrieved dad” told Gusmoroli, “Mother’s Day and Father’s Day form part of the cultural landscape that helps children understand the world, like Christmas and Easter. For children, I believe that distinction matters”.

Quoting an email sent out by the school’s principal Abdellatif Achiq, DT said, “Classroom activities and gift-making in honour of mothers, fathers and special people will take place on 1 June, the UN’s Global Day of Parents.”

He also stated that the days would remain on the school’s calendar and “continue to be recognised separately as important traditions within our community.”

Western Australia director for Family Voice Australia, Daryl Budge, said “he was disappointed in the decision.

He told Caldron Pool, “The man-hating and the father-hating has to stop!”

“We have to celebrate and uphold the honour of protective and caring dads and granddads.

“They are a source of life to us, as Jesus is the source of life to His body, the church.

“Fathers and men,” Budge added, “were made to be fruitful and multiply children with mothers on this earth.

“They must be equally honoured and praised for their worthy work.”

The NSW Government move sends the wrong signals to society, especially dads and Australian men, who already rank as the highest demographic most likely to take their own lives.

The decision doesn’t just devalue dads; it adds to the further feminisation of education.

That point is something David D’Lima, National Alliance of Christian Leaders, warned about when talking with Vision FM on Thursday.

“There are a number of primary schools out there, public schools in particular,” he explained, “where there’s not one male member on staff except possibly the groundsman.”

Men matter.

“As I look back on my teaching career 35 years ago, there were a number of kids in the schools who did not have fathers.

“They would gravitate to the groundsman as he was pruning roses and mowing the lawn.

“He had a fatherly, pastoral ministry as groundsman in the school.

“What we’re facing is the feminisation of education, which means that schooling, which includes Sunday schools, is really “women’s business.”

That, D’Lima said, “sends the entirely wrong message to the young men we’re trying to raise up in our schools and in our churches. We absolutely need to restore the concept of Biblical Christian Manhood.”

He preceded this by saying, in effect, that we’re losing too much to the feminist philosophy that’s taking over our institutions.