A majority of Germany’s ideological extremism cases are linked to Islam, a government inquiry in July 2025 revealed.

Requested by the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, the report showed “98.6% of investigations were migrant related.”

There were only nine investigations prompted by the so-called “far-right” and two relating to the far-left (Such as Antifa).

AfD MP Martin Hess said in a statement published online that the Federal Prosecutor General‘s figures “spoke volumes.”

For example, the facts obliterated the “single source of truth” left-wing spin about right-wing politics being the single source of “evil”.

Commenting on the findings, Hess said, “Imported terrorism and imported extremism continue to pose by far the greatest threat to internal security.”

This is a “direct consequence of the failed migration policies of the established political parties.

“Instead of taking action,” he protested, “those politically responsible are downplaying, even ignoring,” the real threats to social stability.

They’re “conducting an ideologically driven debate that focuses almost exclusively on right-wing extremism, while saying little, if anything at all about, Islamist terrorism and foreign-related extremism.

“This denial of reality and this deliberate distraction are serious because it takes attention away from the true threat,” Hess said.

The government is actively “undermining trust in the rule of law, which is the foundation of Germany’s free society.”

Calling out the ruling CDU (Christian Democrats) for mismanagement on mass immigration, AdF added that the current German government was also responsible for “failing to demand integration from immigrants or a clear commitment to our values.”

These problems have been caused by government failures going back decades.

Those failures have “allowed parallel societies to emerge, in which hatred of our Western way of life flourishes virtually undisturbed.”

“Anyone who wants to protect our citizens must finally act,” AdF declared.

“We urgently need,” they explained, “a genuine shift in migration policy, a clear prioritisation of Islamism as the greatest security threat.”

This means the “immediate implementation of a zero-tolerance strategy in this regard, and mass deportations of foreign criminals and foreign nationals considered a threat to public safety.”

Hess’s claims about a coordinated mass media distraction that misdirects attention away from Islam, or even Antifa, have validity.

A 2024 report into the Protection of the Constitution, in effect, seems to broaden right-wing radicalisation to include anyone opposed to Islamisation, LGBTism, mass immigration, and globalism.

Oddly, the German report claiming right-wing extremism was the biggest threat includes the Turkish Ülkücü (Grey Wolves), a “hyper-nationalist” Turkish organisation supportive of Erdogan’s Islamist regime.

The inclusion of foreign “right-wing extremist” groups inflates the threat level, whereby general references in the media to the “far-right” are not just reckless, they are, to echo Hess, downright misleading.

While “antisemitism and historical revisionism are listed,” the report identifies Islamism and far-left extremism as more pressing on the threat level list.

Both are not just prone to being violent, they present themselves as a persistent danger.

German media misdirection, which amplifies the inadequacies – or utilises the deliberate deployment - of vague terminology, shares strong similarities with Australia.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) changed its “extremism” talk in 2021.

Instead of referring to Islamic terrorism, they now use the term “religiously motivated violent extremism (RMVE).”

The second category is “ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE).”

Described as “umbrella terms,” the AFP defended the adoption of generalisations, stating that they “offered more flexibility in referring to emerging threats.”

Such as “white supremacism, anti-vaccination agendas, conspiracy theories and anti-government sovereign citizen beliefs.”

Nowhere on the information page does the AFP refer to Islam, Islamism, or Islamic extremism.

This is despite RMVE’s being (mostly Islamic “extremism”) the majority of Australia’s terrorism caseloads. (See here).

For now, most reporting on “right-wing extremism” is best viewed as manipulative propaganda.

As Germany’s Martin Hess and the AfD report reveal the lack of nuance, care for context, and disregard for clarifying important distinctions, all suggest a campaign of emotional manipulation.

Question the narrative.