Netflix is facing renewed calls for a boycott after its UK and Ireland X account was accused of mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

On the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s murder, the account posted, “Nearly did himself a neck injury,” alongside an image from the Netflix series The Gentlemen showing actor Theo James turning to look at Kaya Scodelario.

The post drew immediate backlash, as many interpreted the post to be a reference to Kirk, who died after being shot in the neck during an outdoor event on October 10, 2025.

Actor Kevin Sorbo responded by recalling his experience with Netflix executives while discussing faith-based films.

“Years ago, Netflix brought me in to discuss doing faith-based films. At the end of our meeting, the executives looked at me and said, ‘We understand that there’s an audience for the kind of movies you make; we just don’t know why.’

“These people are sick,” Sorbo said.

The backlash was accompanied by a flood of screenshots from users claiming to have cancelled their Netflix subscriptions.

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh said he initially hoped the post was not referring to Kirk, but admitted that the timing was too coincidental.

“I’m apparently naive because at first I wanted to believe this was not a Charlie Kirk joke. But these ‘neck injury’ references are a meme among retarded demonic leftists. Way too much of a coincidence that Netflix posts this today of all days. Clear what was intended. Despicable.”

Christian commentator Samuel Sey also condemned the post.

“This is a shocking level of evil, even by Netflix’s standards. The biggest streaming company in the world is mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Wow.”

Writer Megan Basham demanded an explanation from the streaming giant.

“You need to explain what you were thinking here. Immediately.”

Journalist Mike Cernovich wrote, “This is the mainstream Democrat view. They are murderous.”

If we’re going to be as charitable as possible, sure—Netflix’s post may have been entirely coincidental. But you’d imagine there would be some sort of correction or explanation, if only to make clear that it wasn’t intended to poke fun at an assassination. That may still come, but even then, for many, it will be too little, too late.

We all remember how the Left responded when Charlie was killed. We remember the laughter, the memes, the mockery and the threats. It remains fresh in the minds of many because political violence and dehumanisation have increasingly been normalised when directed at Christians, conservatives, and those on the political “Right.”

Given that context, the combination of the “neck injury” reference, the image and the timing, on the first anniversary of Kirk’s assassination, makes it easy to understand why so many interpreted Netflix’s post as a deliberate mockery of his death.