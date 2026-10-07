More than 7,200 high school students and youth leaders gathered in the Blue Mountains for this year’s KYCK conferences, with organisers reporting nearly 100 first-time commitments to Jesus Christ.

In an update published on October 2, organisers reported that attendees represented 267 youth groups from 34 denominations across four weekends in Katoomba. Groups travelled from across Australia, including the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory.

Across the conferences, organisers recorded 98 first-time commitments to Christ, 507 recommitments and another 132 young people expressing a desire to learn more about Jesus.

The final weekend alone attracted more than 1,200 attendees, with 26 making first-time commitments.

Run by Katoomba Christian Convention, KYCK brings high school students together for Bible teaching, worship and encouragement to follow Christ. This year’s teaching focused on God’s deep mercy.

For many of us who are accustomed to a newsfeed filled with cultural decay, stories like this are an encouraging reminder that God is still at work.

We regularly report on nations rejecting Christ, governments undermining biblical morality, and institutions abandoning the truths that once guided them. There is plenty to grieve. When a society rejects God’s authority, Christians should hardly be surprised to see confusion about good and evil follow.

But we must be careful that our attention to those developments does not leave us blind to the work happening beyond the headlines.

Every week, parents open their Bibles with their children. Pastors faithfully preach the Gospel. Youth leaders answer questions, pray with teenagers and invite them to trust in Christ. Young Christians bring their friends to church. And much of it happens quietly, without any public recognition.

Stories like this give us a glimpse of that work. Thousands of young people gathering to hear Scripture taught should encourage Christians who have begun to wonder whether the next generation has any interest in the things of God.

There are also signs of renewed interest elsewhere. Barna research published in September found that 34 per cent of surveyed American adults aged 18 to 35 were attending church more often than a year earlier, compared with 21 per cent attending less. Prayer topped the spiritual reasons they gave for showing up.

This should give us reason to question the assumption that younger people are moving inevitably and uniformly away from Christianity.

We should stop treating the next generation as though it already belongs to “secularism.” These young people need to hear that Christ offers forgiveness, that His Word is true, and that their lives have a purpose beyond satisfying the demands of an increasingly confused culture.