I once heard a preacher say about the Bible that it does not tell us what happened; it tells us what always happens. That is correct. The Bible teaches us how to live in light of the wisdom offered by the Lord of creation. He shows us in his word how the corrupt will always act if they are not restrained.

I’ve written many articles about how our immigration policy is a form of exploitation.

Both to create a vulnerable workforce (do a bit of reading into slaves in the massage business, for example), but also to suppress Australians’ own wages.

Now a prominent politician is actually saying the truth out loud about big business, governments, and mass immigration,

“Liberal frontbencher Andrew Hastie has accused “big business” of agitating against migration reform “because they like having a vulnerable workforce” on temporary visas. Labor, the Coalition, and One Nation have all targeted temporary visa holders in proposed reforms to Australia’s migration system. However, business leaders, including the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have warned significant cuts to that cohort would hit some sectors hard. The Coalition has proposed reducing the overall number of temporary visa holders by 650,000 over four years, with certain priorities for aged care, healthcare, and construction workers. Addressing the pushback, Mr Hastie told the ABC on Friday big businesses were “making noise” because they “like having a vulnerable workforce on temporary visas”. “There’s a reason why they want that. Because they’re non-unionised. They can pay them less. And they have an element of power,” he said. “Because, of course, someone on a temporary visa is not going to make a whole bunch of noise.”

A government that is not solely focused on serving its own people, but that has the power to replace its people with others easily, will disrespect both. It is just a fact of human power dynamics.

I came to the conclusion that this is how big business and the corrupt act towards the worker, not through studying social studies, or things like that, though I have studied those things. I came to this conclusion by reading the Old Testament prophets and seeing how the powerful would exploit the weak when they were not restrained. And human nature has not changed.

Of course, you can look at how immigration suppresses wages, drives up rents, puts pressure on social services, and more to see that it does not serve the populations upon which mass immigration is imposed, and see the same problems. But really, it is God’s word that reveals the heart of man and how he will act when he is given too much power over the worker and not enough incentives to act justly. Other research just confirms this.

And now a prominent politician has said this is the case out loud.

Things are changing. Australia is a hard left country. We are on track to become the new Argentina in my lifetime; that is a basket-case economy that was once one of the richest per capita countries in the world. If more leaders start speaking the truth on issues like this, we have a chance to turn this situation around.