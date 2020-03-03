Mardi Gras, Climate Alarmism and Cultural Marxism
Written by James Jeffery
This year’s Mardi Gras parade was the quintessential expression of Cultural Marxism as forces united to attack their common enemy: Western civilisation in general, and mainline Christianity in particular.
For those who thought Mardi Gras was purely about gay rights, this year’s event was more political than ever and revealed the true colours of the LGBTQI movement.
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