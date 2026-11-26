Church of England clergy could be banned from joining or supporting Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain party under a motion put forward for debate at the General Synod. The motion calls on the House of Bishops to declare the party’s policies, objectives, activities, and public statements incompatible with the Church’s teaching on equality.

Lowe described the proposal as “outrageous,” and vowed to challenge it in court, while Restore Britain spokesman, Charlie Downes, accused the Church of propagating liberal state ideology rather than the Christian Gospel.

This is precisely the sort of thing we’ve been warning about for some time now, and copped no shortage of flak for it! There’s been such a conflation of Christianity and liberalism within the Church—and not just the Church of England—that most Christians don’t know where the Scriptures end and the “sacred” doctrines of liberalism begin.

Multiculturalism is a sacred cow. Mass immigration is a sacred cow. Anti-nationalism is a sacred cow. Religious pluralism is a sacred cow. Egalitarianism is a sacred cow. Secularism is a sacred cow. Anti-racism is a sacred cow. Moral neutrality is a sacred cow. Anti-discrimination, inclusivity, and equality are all sacred cows. None of these can be touched, challenged, or even questioned. Anyone who dares to dissent from these political orthodoxies risks being treated as though they’ve denied the Christian faith itself.

What’s revealing in this instance, however, is that a church which has repeatedly departed from historic Christian teaching on marriage and sexuality—among other things—is now contemplating disciplinary action against clergy whose political affiliations it considers to be incompatible with its teaching on “equality.”

Evidently, there’s more room for disagreement with the Bible than there is with the prevailing doctrines of liberalism. And that’s because liberalism has become, for much of the Western Church, the new standard of orthodoxy.

Tell your pastor you question the crucifixion, and you’ll be tenderly cared for like a little lamb that’s wandered too far from the fold. Tell him you question the prevailing political interpretations of the Second World War, and you’ll be drawn and quartered by sundown.

Today, individual autonomy has taken the place of obedience to God. Suggest that civil government ought to enforce Christian law, and even Christians will berate you for wanting to violate man’s autonomy by compelling him to obey God.

Self-expression has taken the place of self-denial. Sexual liberation has taken the place of sexual holiness. Love for the unreachable foreigner has taken the place of love for one’s own neighbour. Inclusivity has taken the place of repentance. And cosmopolitanism has taken the place of the biblical emphasis on particular obligations to Christian, family, and nation.

As such, biblical Christianity is permitted to exist only insofar as it can be reconciled with these doctrines. Where the two come into conflict, it’s invariably Christianity that must be revised, not the assumptions of the new liberal order.

Central to the development of this new orthodoxy is the Western world’s understanding of the Second World War. Nazi Germany has become the defining moral reference point of the postwar liberal order. As such, today, Western society understands good and evil through the lens of twentieth-century political history rather than the biblical account of sin and righteousness.

But this problem extends far beyond the Church of England. Liberalism has so thoroughly permeated Western Christianity that many Christians instinctively defend its doctrines without ever stopping to ask where those doctrines are found in Scripture.

Ask any ardent defender of the new order, and you’ll hear something about Jesus’ command to “love your neighbour as yourself” coupled with James’ command not to show “partiality to the rich,” as though “therefore, Liberalism” is the Bible's only possible conclusion.

In truth, the real test of a church’s doctrinal standard is what it considered grounds for discipline. What can a man deny and remain in good standing? What must he affirm to maintain his membership?

When a church is more tolerant of departures from the Bible than deviations from liberal orthodoxy, it’s worth questioning which religion that church actually exists to defend.