Church of England clergy could be banned from joining or supporting Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain party under a motion put forward for debate at the General Synod. The motion calls on the House of Bishops to declare the party’s policies, objectives, activities, and public statements incompatible with the Church’s teaching on equality.
Lowe described the proposal as “outrageous,” and vowed to challenge it in court, while Restore Britain spokesman, Charlie Downes, accused the Church of propagating liberal state ideology rather than the Christian Gospel.
This is precisely the sort of thing we’ve been warning about for some time now, and copped no shortage of flak for it! There’s been such a conflation of Christianity and liberalism within the Church—and not just the Church of England—that most Christians don’t know where the Scriptures end and the “sacred” doctrines of liberalism begin.
Multiculturalism is a sacred cow. Mass immigration is a sacred cow. Anti-nationalism is a sacred cow. Religious pluralism is a sacred cow. Egalitarianism is a sacred cow. Secularism is a sacred cow. Anti-racism is a sacred cow. Moral neutrality is a sacred cow. Anti-discrimination, inclusivity, and equality are all sacred cows. None of these can be touched, challenged, or even questioned. Anyone who dares to dissent from these political orthodoxies risks being treated as though they’ve denied the Christian faith itself.
What’s revealing in this instance, however, is that a church which has repeatedly departed from historic Christian teaching on marriage and sexuality—among other things—is now contemplating disciplinary action against clergy whose political affiliations it considers to be incompatible with its teaching on “equality.”
Evidently, there’s more room for disagreement with the Bible than there is with the prevailing doctrines of liberalism. And that’s because liberalism has become, for much of the Western Church, the new standard of orthodoxy.
Tell your pastor you question the crucifixion, and you’ll be tenderly cared for like a little lamb that’s wandered too far from the fold. Tell him you question the prevailing political interpretations of the Second World War, and you’ll be drawn and quartered by sundown.
Today, individual autonomy has taken the place of obedience to God. Suggest that civil government ought to enforce Christian law, and even Christians will berate you for wanting to violate man’s autonomy by compelling him to obey God.
Self-expression has taken the place of self-denial. Sexual liberation has taken the place of sexual holiness. Love for the unreachable foreigner has taken the place of love for one’s own neighbour. Inclusivity has taken the place of repentance. And cosmopolitanism has taken the place of the biblical emphasis on particular obligations to Christian, family, and nation.
As such, biblical Christianity is permitted to exist only insofar as it can be reconciled with these doctrines. Where the two come into conflict, it’s invariably Christianity that must be revised, not the assumptions of the new liberal order.
Central to the development of this new orthodoxy is the Western world’s understanding of the Second World War. Nazi Germany has become the defining moral reference point of the postwar liberal order. As such, today, Western society understands good and evil through the lens of twentieth-century political history rather than the biblical account of sin and righteousness.
But this problem extends far beyond the Church of England. Liberalism has so thoroughly permeated Western Christianity that many Christians instinctively defend its doctrines without ever stopping to ask where those doctrines are found in Scripture.
Ask any ardent defender of the new order, and you’ll hear something about Jesus’ command to “love your neighbour as yourself” coupled with James’ command not to show “partiality to the rich,” as though “therefore, Liberalism” is the Bible's only possible conclusion.
In truth, the real test of a church’s doctrinal standard is what it considered grounds for discipline. What can a man deny and remain in good standing? What must he affirm to maintain his membership?
When a church is more tolerant of departures from the Bible than deviations from liberal orthodoxy, it’s worth questioning which religion that church actually exists to defend.
The difference between one who is under the law and one who is born again under grace is defined by who is able to do what is right of his own accord - what God says is right, not what the world says is right - because of the power and work of the Holy Spirit within him - no matter what it might cost him.
That's the difference. That's the Gospel. That's true freedom. That's true individual autonomy.
Don't lose sight of it ...
We are called to freedom, autonomy and independence to a very significant degree ...
"But we urge you, brothers, to do this more and more, 11 and to aspire to live quietly, and to mind your own affairs, and to work with your hands, as we instructed you, 12 so that you may walk properly before outsiders and be dependent on no one." - 1 Thess. 4:10-12
We are called to independence ...
The line between worldly definitions of worldly concepts such as liberalism, conservatism, and so on, don't always fit the line that God has set in place and established from the beginning. We know this. So, we need to be careful, lest we end up like the Pharisees and Judaizers "teaching as doctrines the commandments of men".
But don't lose sight of the Gospel, and don't get too carried away with the here and now. Remember, the Lord's kingdom is not of this world (John 18:36, 2 Pet. 3:8-13, etc.).
It's a bit ironic that many of the youngsters these days who are wrongly directing too much attention to "the Jews" and shifting blame away from the corruption of creation from the sin of Adam, are very much like the Judaizers were in the early church.
What did the Judaizers do? They claimed that the ceremonial law had to be followed in matter such as circumcision. And so they denied the Gospel, and the very much individualistic application of the Gospel, which is that because Jesus fulfilled the ceremonial law, men no longer have to be under the law kept in line by other men, because the Holy Spirit does that job.
There's nothing wrong with the existence of a Christian nation. But there is and would be something wrong with one that calls itself Christian but has veered away from the Gospel. If there's too much focus on structure, too much focus on "ceremonial" matters so-to-speak, too much focus on people being under the law, then that's directly opposed to the Gospel.
The Gospel says there ultimately should not need to be a magistrate. Right. If all were born again and led by the Holy Spirit, there wouldn't be a need for any government at all. Right. The law is for the wicked, scripture says. It's the wicked who need a magistrate. Not the righteous who are led by the Holy Spirit. And so, when you start trying to impose too much structure and ceremony on one who is born again, you are getting in-between him and the Lord. Right. That's the Holy Spirit's job. Not ours.
England is a perfect example. It is still technically a Christian nation in name only. But the Gospel is nowhere to be found there, except in little pockets here and there.
Just be careful what you argue ...
Some of these youngsters these days, they don't even understand the Gospel. They don't have a clue what they're talking about. For them, Christianity is all about the structure, the collective, and being under the law. Right. It's about a shared religion. It's about identity and such things. But the Gospel of Jesus Christ is not just religion. It's not some identity inherent from birth. Nobody's ever been born a Christian. That's born of water. Jesus said we are born of water and must be born of the spirit - born again. Right. Many of them were brought up in it and don't know any better. Some have never even heard the Gospel. And what they call for is pretty much exactly the opposite of the Gospel and what the Gospel is all about.
Freedom isn't the problem. The problem is forgetting what freedom truly is, and why and how men can be truly free to self-govern. The problem is forgetting the Gospel and turning to a false gospel. And a false gospel will never fix anything.
Don't tell men they can't and shouldn't be free. Instead, tell them how to be free. Instead show them how they are enslaved to sin, and what true freedom really is. There is no freedom in wickedness. Amen?
Don't veer from the Gospel.