United States Vice President JD Vance has said that America’s identity is inseparable from its Christian inheritance.

During an address delivered for the Rededicate 250 National Prayer Jubilee, Vance traced America’s spiritual foundations from the Pilgrims and the Continental Congress to George Washington’s 1789 Thanksgiving proclamation.

It was in that proclamation that Washington called on all nations to “acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor.”

As such, “The duty Washington described to honour, obey, and give thanks to our Creator was woven into America’s character long before the founding,” Vance said, arguing that the United States has always been “a nation of prayer.”

Quoting John Adams, Vance also noted that the Constitution was “made only for a moral and religious people,” and insisted that America’s system of justice, liberty, and civic virtue flows directly from its religious — and specifically Christian — inheritance.

Quoting Charlie Kirk, the Vice President also emphasised the religious morality underpinning law and society, stating—as we have many, many times—that “all law reflects a morality,” and that both morality and law ultimately rest on religion.

“The morality and religion that formed the American consciousness were decidedly Christian,” he said.

As America marks 250 years, Vance called on citizens to pray not only in crisis, but continually — asking for wisdom and courage for national leadership, and for God’s guidance over the nation’s future.

WATCH: