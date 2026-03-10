Aidan Becker was fatally stabbed while heroically rescuing a young boy from a knife-wielding gang in Victoria.

By Andrew McLennan

In 1942, when the Japanese made their push for Port Moresby via the Kokoda Trail, it was young men from Victoria who were the first to face them. The average age of these young men was 19.

And although they were untested army reservists nicknamed “chocolate soldiers” by the highly respected, more experienced Australian soldiers (AIF), these young Victorians fought bravely and helped to stop the Japanese advance.

By the end of the campaign, their battle honours were equal to and in some cases exceeded those of the more celebrated, regular Australian soldiers.

These young men were heroes, and they embodied the three words on the Kokoda Memorial in Port Moresby: Courage, Endurance, Mateship.

On the weekend, another brave young Victorian lost his life, who also reflected these same virtues. He didn’t die on a battlefield protecting Australia, but on a Melbourne street protecting a 14-year-old boy from a gang of older teenage thugs.

Aidan Becker, you didn’t deserve this. Your family migrated to Australia to start a better life. And in a moment of personal bravery…you were forced to make the ultimate sacrifice.

There is something wrong with a society when a brave young man of 22 is denied the right to a long, prosperous life. But the thugs responsible for his cold-blooded murder…who were “known to police” (in other words, they should have been locked up, but they weren’t) will probably be free again before they are 30 and have the opportunity to start afresh and possibly even have a better life.

But Aidan gets no second chance, and his family and friends now have to grieve a terrible and tragic loss.

Is this the new Australia, where heroes lose, and criminals win? And is this the Australia the young Anzacs fought and died for?

I’m no politician or legislator, but how about the Victorian government honours Aidan’s sacrifice by passing and enforcing some new laws?

What about mandatory sentences of 10 years’ jail for anyone found carrying a large knife or machete in public?

What about actual life sentences for murder with no parole for at least 35 years?

Rest In Peace, Aidan—a true Australian hero. And my deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to your grieving family and friends.

About the Author:

Andrew co-hosts “Rise and Shine”, a nationwide breakfast radio show on Australia’s largest and only national faith-based radio station, “Vision Christian Media”.

He also has a background in small business, having run a successful corporate training firm and currently still manages a wedding business that operates in South East QLD.

Throughout his life, Andrew has also worked with NGO’s and not-for-profits in developing regions and nations such as Northern Nigeria, Congo, Uganda, Papua New Guinea and most recently, a trip to Ukraine in December.

His popular “Faith Boost” podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the Vision Christian Media app.