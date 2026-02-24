Caldron Pool

Yuji
2h

Really sharp breakdown of the covenantal arc here. The Dueteronomy 2 angle is something most people skip entirely, but it's doing heavy lifting, God distributing the Abrahamic land among Edom, Moab, and Ammon basically dismantles the exclusivist reading before Paul even enters the picture. I've spent time in Reformed theology circles and this argument rarely comes up that cleanly. The geopolitical reading essentially requiers selective canon if you follow it consistently, which this piece makes very hard to ignore.

Grizzled Coastie's avatar
Grizzled Coastie
28m

We have a salvation saga, beginning with the fall of Adam and Eve, God’s promise to Abraham, the covenant with Israel and culminating with the birth, death and resurrection of Christ.

The claim on Israel as a Jewish homeland fails on the biblical front as St. Paul made it clear that Christians aren’t dependent on ethnicity, but belief and practice.

Ultimately, when God told Abraham that his descendants would outnumber the stars in the sky, he meant the Church. And since Jesus clearly says “No one comes to the father except through me,” that would augur against dispensationalism, which is a heresy.

