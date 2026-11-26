A GiveSendGo fundraiser has been set up to support the family of Pastor Tim Grant, who went to be with the Lord on 1 November, leaving behind his beloved wife and three young daughters.

Many of our readers will remember Tim as one of the co-authors of the Ezekiel Declaration, which garnered the support of more than 3,000 church leaders and over 26,000 church members and attendees during Australia’s COVID-19 restrictions.

At a time when Australians felt abandoned by leadership, even by their own churches, Tim was among the few Christian leaders willing to stand up and defend freedom of conscience. He was particularly concerned that the doors of Christ’s Church should never be closed to those whom Christ himself had welcomed.

In 2022, Tim went on to co-author Defending Conscience with Pastor Matthew Littlefield, examining the historic contribution of Baptists to the defence of Christian liberty.

Many Australians benefited from Tim’s courage, conviction, and ministry during those dark days. Now we have an opportunity to give something back by standing with his precious family.

The fundraiser will help cover funeral expenses, the children’s schooling needs and other costs as the family adjusts to life without their husband and father.

His friends remember him as a man who stood for the Lord, defied tyranny, advocated for truth and did so without seeking acclaim.

The Bible instructs us to bear one another’s burdens and so fulfil the law of Christ (Gal. 6:2). Here is a very practical opportunity to do just that.

Please continue to uphold Tim’s wife and daughter in your prayers, and if you’re in a position to help financially, please give what you can today. If you can’t give, please consider sharing this request with others. Thank you.

You can support the Grant family through GiveSendGo here.