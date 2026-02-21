U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is being praised for a speech delivered at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention, where he boldly proclaimed “Christ is King” and announced a decisive shift away from woke DEI quotas, gender ideology, and what he described as godless and pagan influences shaping public life.

During the address, Hegseth articulated a vision for national renewal grounded not merely in policy or partisan politics, but in biblical principle — and in the enduring truth long recognised and proclaimed throughout the history of Western civilisation: Christ is King.

Hegseth framed key public issues not as partisan talking points, but as moral concerns flowing from Scripture. He argued that defending the life of the unborn, securing national borders, combating human trafficking, protecting children, and preserving the nation’s religious and cultural heritage are fundamentally biblical commitments.

“Protecting the God-given life of an unborn baby is not political — it is biblical. Protecting our borders from criminals who steal from us, assault our loved ones, and poison our citizens is not political — it is biblical. Protecting women and children from being trafficked for sexual slavery is not political — it is biblical. Standing guard over our children… is not political — it is biblical. Protecting our culture and our religion from godless ideologies and pagan religions is not political — it is biblical.”

Hegseth also spoke of changes within the military, describing a renewed focus on unity under the one true God. Diversity, equity, and inclusion quotas and gender-based mandates, he said, are godless and divisive.

“Gone is godless and divisive DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). Gone is gender-bending equity and quotas. Gone is climate change worship to a false god. We are one military, one fighting force, one nation under God,” Hegseth declared.

“We are not, ‘In Woke we Trust,’ we are ‘In God We Trust.’”

Perhaps the most striking moment came in his closing remarks, where he pledged that no group — large or small — would be permitted to silence Christians from boldly proclaiming the truth of Christ’s lordship over the nation.

“As long as I have breath, I commit to you that we should never allow any group—no matter how large or small—to silence us from speaking the capital ‘T’ Truth: Christ is King. He died for our sins. We are forgiven. He will come again in glory. Amen.”

Amen, indeed.

While Hegseth’s address might seem novel in our time, it is hardly novel in the history of the United States. On September 17, 1796, in his Farewell Address, George Washington explained that the nation’s well-being and future depend on a public recognition of Christ as King.

The first U.S. President described the Christian religion and its moral framework as “indispensable supports” for the nation. For him, the Constitution alone was fragile—its stability threatened without a firm foundation. That foundation, he argued, rests on two essential pillars: Religion and Morality.

Topple the Christian religion, and national morality falters. Topple both, and the very basis for human rights and prosperity collapses.

Washington said:

“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of Patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens. The mere Politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and cherish them. A volume could not trace all their connections with private and public felicity… Let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”

There’s little wonder why John Adams, Washington’s fellow Founding Father, said the Constitution was made “only for moral and religious people.” Warning, “it is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

The Christian religion and morality are absolutely vital.

No doubt, Washington would say it’s no mere coincidence that the situation we’re currently in was preceded by decades of anti-Christian propaganda that infiltrated the institutions and public square under the guise of “secularism,” “diversity,” and “pluralism” for the sole purpose of eroding the very pillars of which he spoke.

But for Washington, it was the “duty of all nations,” not just Americans, to “acknowledge the providence of Almighty God,” and to “obey his will” and “to be grateful for his benefits and humbly implore his protection and favor,” as he stated in his October 3, 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation.

Surely, the chaos we are witnessing today is the direct result of neglecting that essential duty. Hegseth’s proclamation is rightly being praised for seeking to reorient the United States back to its original foundation.