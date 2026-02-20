Grandmother Forlesia (Felicia) Cook warmed news feeds on Wednesday with a full endorsement of Donald Trump during Black History Month.

“One thing I like about him,” she said, “is that he keeps it real just like Grandma.”

Cook was in the U.S. Capitol as a survivor sharing her family’s story of recovery and the quest for justice for her grandson, Marty William McMillan Jr., who was murdered in 2017.

“Thank God for this president,” she proclaimed.

“I am filled. My cup runneth over because he allowed his constituents - his people - to come to my house to interview me to talk about the murder of my grandson.

“It seemed like nobody cared,” she added.

“I’m an advocate for the murdered. We marched, and we rallied, and nobody heard me,” until this president, she exclaimed.

“They invited me twice before Congress to testify for the beautiful bill that’s going to change crime in the district.

“If you kill somebody, okay, you take a life, you do life. It’s just that simple.

“If you do a harsh crime, you do harsh time. Just that simple,” she said.

“We need National Guard, and we did years ago. He [President Trump] brought it on.”

Grandma Cook then declared, “I love him.

“I don’t want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff.

“And don’t be looking at me on the news hating on me because I’m standing up for somebody that deserves to be stand up for.

“Get off the man’s back. Let him do his job. He’s doing the right thing.

“Back up off of him. And Grandma said it!”

A five-page testimony written by Cook for the House of Representatives shows just how valuable Trump’s law enforcement initiatives have been to survivors.

Speaking for the group, Cook firmly argued that the judicial system had failed her family.

“I represent not only myself but also my daughter, Aisha Young, and my grandson’s siblings, as well as many others who are suffering from the impact of murders in the District of Columbia.

“I never understood the judicial system regarding murders until it happened to my family,” she explained.

“If it hadn’t been for my daughter’s detective work, the killer may have gotten away with it.”

Three weeks after her grandson had gone missing, police still hadn’t followed through.

Hiring a private detective, Cook said, “her world had turned upside down.”

She and her grandson were close, and he hadn’t come home.

“It felt as though everything had gone dark, and even breathing became painful.

“We had no answers, and it seemed like no one really cared except for the activists who were helping us—my daughter and Marty’s father.

“I appeared on the news, asking anyone who had seen or heard something to please contact the missing persons division.

“Weeks passed, and we felt lost.”

Cook said her daughter got involved and did a good deal of the legwork for the police.

Now, certain Marty had met with foul play, a detective assigned to the case only left the family with more questions than answers.

“I was determined,” Cook stated, “to draw attention to our cases and highlight how Marty’s case was being handled.

“I wanted to do everything I could to bring awareness to the judicial system and emphasise that laws regarding murder needed to change.”

Detectives appeared to be held back by the law.

Despite some evidence, “it became apparent to me that Detective Partman was not making progress with the killer or the girl who had lured him to his death.”

“It was clear the detective knew a suspect was lying, but he couldn’t charge her with withholding evidence,” Cook explained.

Nine months later, Marty’s body was found and identified.

“Our family was heartbroken, but we felt a sense of relief that we had found him,” Cook testified.

“At least we were able to bring him home.”

When the official investigation into Marty’s murder took place, the judicial system only frustrated the family more.

Only the alleged murderer was brought to trial, not his accomplices, and detectives couldn’t even charge the person with first-degree murder, Cook said.

“He shot my grandson in cold blood seven times, and they didn’t consider that first-degree murder?

“After going through all the hearings, I was totally overwhelmed,” Cook recalled.

She was “depressed, and unmotivated to see any justice.”

One issue with the case was that Washington, D.C., was not a federal jurisdiction.

“The bottom line is that murder in DC is treated as a joke when it comes to justice,” Cook protested.

Justice wasn’t served.

“This must change,” she added.

“We need to stop giving killers minimal time, allowing them to come back out and potentially kill someone else.

“They get off with such little time, and repeat offenders, like this one, seem to go unpunished.

“If things don’t change, killers will have no reason to think twice about committing murder.

“They get a brief vacation from life—three meals and a cot—all funded by our taxpayer dollars.

“Meanwhile, the victims of murdered loved ones continue to pay taxes and receive nothing in return.”

This is wrong, Granda Cook declared.

Thanking the Trump administration for taking the time to address the issues and concerns, she said the law needs to be changed.