A 2020 Hampshire Police social media post expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd has resurfaced following the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak and the force’s widely criticised handling of the incident.

Hampshire Police condemned the officers of the Minneapolis Police Department who were arresting Floyd at the time of his death, saying they were “appalled.”

“We, with the rest of the UK police, stand with those appalled by the death of George Floyd,” the post reads. “The relationship between the police and the public in the UK is strong, but there is always more to do.

“Only by working closely with communities do we build trust and keep people safe. We stand alongside those who are appalled by the way George Floyd died.”

The six-year-old post resurfaced after shocking bodycam footage showed officers handcuffing Nowak after he had been stabbed five times by Vickrum Digwa.

According to court proceedings, Digwa accused Nowak of “racism” as officers arrived on the scene. Footage shows the teenager repeatedly telling police he had been stabbed.

One officer responded: “I don’t think you have, mate.”

Despite his pleas, Nowak was handcuffed while lying incapacitated on the ground. He later lost consciousness and died from his injuries.

The footage has sparked widespread public outrage, with critics arguing that officers treated the victim as a suspect while blindly accepting the baseless claims of his attacker.

Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years at Southampton Crown Court on June 1.

Following the verdict, Hampshire Police issued a public apology. Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France described the case as an “unspeakable tragedy” and said he was “deeply sorry” that Nowak had been handcuffed and arrested before losing consciousness.

France said officers had been misled by Digwa, who “continued to divert the blame, obstruct our inquiries, and never admit the serious harm which had been done.”

“The facts heard in court should leave no doubt in anyone’s mind who was lying to officers that night and why,” he said.

Following the release of the footage, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage urged the public to respond with “pure, cold rage,” saying “The fear of being called racist was greater than dealing with Henry Nowak’s murder.”

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe went further, arguing that Digwa deserved capital punishment.

“Enough is enough — a deep line needs to be drawn in the sand,” Lowe said. “Talk is weak. Britain needs to say no more, and mean it. A Restore Britain government, with the British people’s approval, would put Vickrum Digwa to death.”

While acknowledging that Nowak’s murder was an “awful, shocking case,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticised Farage’s response, saying, “Nigel Farage is completely wrong to use this to try and create division.”

But as Hampshire Police are finding out, the internet never forgets. In 2020, Starmer also commented on the death of George Floyd. Taking to social media at the time, he posted a photo of himself kneeling within an office with the caption: “We kneel with all those opposing anti-Black racism. #BlackLivesMatter”

No knees for Henry—just condemnations for Starmer’s political rivals, it seems.