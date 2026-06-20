On her final day as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released hundreds of pages of newly declassified documents that she says show Dr Anthony Fauci directed millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars toward gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, worked with elements of the Intelligence Community to suppress the lab-leak theory and conceal his involvement, and later provided false testimony to Congress while under oath in 2024.

The documents include internal emails, intelligence assessments, memos, and whistleblower accounts. According to Gabbard, the records reveal a pattern of efforts by government officials and intelligence agencies to downplay questions surrounding the possibility that the pandemic originated from a laboratory accident.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world,” Gabbard said. “After years of lies, censorship, and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability.”

Key Claims From the Release

According to Gabbard, the documents show:

Millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars were channelled through organisations such as EcoHealth Alliance to support coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Some of the Wuhan-based research involved gain-of-function experiments that increased the transmissibility or virulence of bat coronaviruses.

Senior officials sought to discourage public discussion of the lab-leak theory in the early stages of the pandemic.

Intelligence assessments regarding the origins of COVID-19 were influenced by political considerations rather than being based solely on the available evidence.

Internal communications reveal efforts to shape public messaging around the origins debate.

Whistleblower accounts describe pressure placed on analysts who raised concerns about a possible laboratory origin.

Dr Anthony Fauci was involved in discussions concerning coronavirus research and its public presentation despite later denying certain aspects of that involvement.

Information relevant to the origins investigation was withheld from the public for years despite calls for greater transparency.

Gabbard also alleged that Fauci worked with members of the intelligence community to minimise the credibility of the lab-leak hypothesis and influence official assessments of the virus's origins. She further claimed that Fauci provided misleading testimony to Congress when questioned about his knowledge of discussions involving intelligence officials and coronavirus research.

In announcing the release, Gabbard said the documents were being made public in the interests of transparency and accountability, arguing that Americans deserve access to information that has remained hidden for years. She described the move as part of the government's obligations under the COVID Origins Act.

“The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe,” she said.

“It’s time the American people learn the real story.”

Communications and documents can be viewed here.