Australian Actor Damien Richardson.

A new independent documentary is set to chronicle the remarkable transformation of Australian actor Damien Richardson by tracing his journey from a familiar television face to one of Australia’s most recognisable critics of the government’s draconian COVID-era response.

Titled Becoming Damo, the film follows Richardson across approximately six years as he underwent what filmmaker Nicholas Wightman describes as a period of “profound personal and political change” during one of the darkest chapters in Victoria’s recent history.

As the city of Melbourne endured some of the world’s longest and harshest COVID restrictions, Richardson—best known for his roles in Australian film and television, including Neighbours and Jack Irish—emerged as a prominent figure in demonstrations opposing lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and government-imposed restrictions.

According to the documentary’s synopsis, Becoming Damo follows Richardson’s evolution “from actor to protester,” documenting his progression from speaking at rallies to becoming increasingly vocal in his criticism of governments, courts, and the political trajectory of Australia.

The documentary unfolds against the backdrop of Melbourne’s heavy-handed approach to COVID, where the state had enforced some of the toughest restrictions in the world. This inevitably gave rise to a growing resistance among the public, and as freedom protests intensified with mass demonstrations drawing tens of thousands into the city’s CBD, so too did Richardson’s public profile.

But rather than presenting a partisan and biased account, the filmmakers say Becoming Damo seeks to document events without directing audiences towards a predetermined conclusion. Instead, viewers are invited to “reach their own conclusions.”

“Neither an endorsement nor a condemnation of its subject,” the synopsis explains, “Becoming Damo observes a complicated character moving through an equally complicated moment in Australian history.”

Speaking with Caldron Pool, Richardson said the documentary represents far more than his personal story.

“As far as I am concerned this documentary is testament to the spirit of resistance ignited in so many Australians because of the hypocrisy of the COVID lockdowns,” Richardson said.

“Unfortunately, this period has become indicative of a wider corruption that besets our nation.”

For supporters, Richardson came to embody a growing movement of Australians who believed governments had exceeded their authority in the name of public health.

The film, which is dedicated to the people of Melbourne, has no release date yet but is expected to drop later this year or early next.

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