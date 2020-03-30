Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has urged world leaders to create a “temporary form of global government” to combat coronavirus and its impact around the world.

According to The Guardian, the former Labor Prime Minister said the global organisation should have executive powers to coordinate the response to tackle the medical and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not something that can be dealt with in one country,” he said. “There has to be a coordinated global response.”

Brown went on to say, “This is first and foremost a medical emergency, and there has to be a joint action to deal with that. But the more you intervene to deal with the medical emergency, the more you put economies at risk.

“We need some sort of working executive. If I were doing it again, I would make the G20 a broader organisation because in the current circumstances, you need to listen to the countries that are most affected, the countries that are making a difference and countries where there is the potential for a massive number of people to be affected — such as those in Africa.”

The global taskforce would make sure the efforts of central banks were coordinated; take steps to prevent the record flight of capital from emerging market economies; and agree on a joint approach to the use of government spending to boost growth.