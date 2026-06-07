Liz Truss, branded by the BBC as Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, isn’t fading into obscurity the way the bloated bureaucracy might have hoped.

Truss became PM in 2022 after once-conservative all-star Boris Johnson was booted by his party, allegedly due to multiple scandals.

The biggest of which was Johnson’s supposed COVID-19 lockdown breaches. Something he often refers to as “Partygate.”

Johnson has since quit politics entirely, insinuating that he was usurped.

If Liz Truss’s own 10 Downing Street experience is on the level, Johnson’s claim isn’t outside the realm of probability.

Speaking with TalkTV’s Jeremy Kyle last month, Truss dropped a proverbial bomb on the bureaucracy, stating, “When you are a junior minister or a cabinet minister, you do not have that much power to change things.”

You either go along to get along, she explained, or you resign.

For instance, she said, “I argued against all the net-zero stuff. I argued against all the environmental regulation stuff.”

Truss was (and still is) opposed to Environmental Social Governance (ESG) policies, solely because they’re damaging Britain.

She also pushed for bigger defence budgets and reduced migration, only to be strong-armed by what Truss has labelled elsewhere as “Treasury Orthodoxy”.

The “officials in the Treasury, the unelected bureaucrats, are incredibly powerful,” Truss told Kyle.

“When I was Prime Minister, I wanted to restrain welfare spending. I wanted to get fracking.

“I thought that when/if I get to be PM, I can call the shots.”

Not so, Truss continued.

“I then discovered, actually, I can’t. Because there are people there determined to continue with the same failed ideology.”

Sheepish, if not opposing her policies outright, Truss said, the bureaucrats

“created a deliberate narrative, saying, ‘She’s got the wrong ideas. She’s done things too quickly.”

They considered her budget too “chaotic.”

It wasn’t, Truss asserted. They just didn’t like it.

Being undermined from within, Truss recalled, wasn’t something she found out about until she was no longer in office.

There was no time to investigate it all, she clarified.

Most of her opponents, Truss said, were people who wanted Rishi Sunak (then a backbencher at the time) to run the country.

They wanted Rishi. The goal was to push through policies like “mass migration, net zero etc.”

The enemy was within.

“I had two different forces I was fighting,” Truss said.

“One was the permanent bureaucracy (something Nigel Farage calls ‘the blob’ – swamp; deep state), and the other was people in the conservative party, who didn’t actually support Conservative policies.”

They used the Bank of England tripping market chaos at the time to undermine confidence in her leadership and “get rid of me”, Truss added.

Describing the unelected bureaucracy as permanent bureaucrats, she said, “That’s the way they operated.

“The only thing I’d done wrong was actually underestimate just how vicious and conniving they are.”

In the case of the current Labour Government, Truss described Keir Starmer as a “weak individual.”

“The decision-making is driven by the permanent bureaucrats in Britain, and you can see that on everything. It’s in the foreign office, the home office, and the treasury.”

Truss then stated that the last one is the “most powerful of the lot.”

Citing scandals, she said, “These people aren’t elected. That is the deep system problem we have in Britain.

“These people are ideologically opposed to the kind of change Britain needs,” Truss explained.

“The problems are deeper than just the political parties.

“We need a mass movement that wants to change the country to take on the blob that has been ruining Britain.”

Adding to her argument, Truss said, “It’s not just about parties, it’s about ideas.”

Talking about the need for “bold leadership.”

“I’m seeing too much status quoism.”

Stating that she knew there was a problem with the bureaucracy (blob), she just didn’t know it was that bad, Truss explosively declared:

“That’s what I discovered at 10 Downing Street. The elected Prime Minister is not the most powerful person in the country.”