One Nation’s “Fire the Liar” fundraiser is close to reaching $3.5 million within 48 hours.

Although the donations have been described by 2GB as “Anti-Albo,” they are more broadly a vote against the arrogance of the Australian Labor Party.

Put simply, One Nation handed Labor their “fight the far right” clown hat back.

As I explained in the Daily Declaration on Friday, One Nation’s campaign was a quick counter-punch to Labor’s “Stop One Nation” far-right fearmongering.

What the Marxian Woke Labor Party seemed to assume would be a straightforward political win became a public relations embarrassment.

In damage control, Labor even rolled out Rudd-Gillard treasurer Wayne Swan to downplay evidence of the seismic socio-political culture shift.

Swan danced around the One Nation fundraising phenomenon by dishing out some classic DARVO to try and save face.

Visibly rattled by the massive response to “Fire the Liar”, Swan smeared One Nation as the “billionaires’ party.”

He told the Today show’s Sarah Abo, “they’re pretending they’re run on small donations, yet they’re running on money from Gina Rienheart, among others at the top end of town.”

Showing the desperation, Swan went as far as accusing One Nation of “going to [Donald Trump] Mar-a-Lago to raise funds.”

This runs parallel with Anthony Albanese’s denials.

When asked by reporters about One Nation, the career politician PM implied that Pauline Hanson was making it all up.

In reply, One Nation ran an independent audit. The result vindicated Hanson by exposing yet more of Labor’s lies.

These lies span two elections and include 13 broken pledges that have significantly weakened the country, alongside undermining Team Albanese’s delivery rate.

For example:

After declaring a commitment to the LNP’s stage 3 tax cuts, Albo ditched them. Labor walked away from a national reduction of $275 off power bills per household. This is despite Albo promising on 90-plus occasions that a vote for Labor was a vote for cheaper energy. Albo also promised that “all you need is a Medicare card, not a credit card,” to see a doctor. Yet, out-of-pocket doctor bills increased, while bulk billing decreased. Labor denied knowing about how corrupt militant unions such as the CFMEU were, even though Albo and the upper echelon had been warned about the organisations’ behaviour since 2014 (see here). Budget 2026 backflips on promises not to touch negative gearing and capital gains taxation. Albanese repeatedly told reporters in 2025 that Labor had no intention of tampering with the system. The same applies to superannuation. Labor promised no new taxes, then wacked a 30% tax on balances over $3 million. Cost of living salvation deflated by government-induced inflation. Families are worse off under Labor, contradicting Albo’s core election promises. By boosting collective bargaining under the “Secure Jobs, Better Pay Act 2022,” the Albanese government reneged on a commitment to protect the employee/employer relationship. Labor abandoned protections for whistleblowers and Albanese’s promise to establish better government transparency. Illustrating this backflip is the failed push to make access to Freedom of Information harder. 10. Albo reintroduced the Cashless Debit Card system (albeit in a different form) after repeatedly virtue-signalling during the election about ending the program’s “paternalism.” The system was reintroduced following protests about rising crime in vulnerable communities. 11. Labour talked big about creating an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) then quietly scuttled the plan. This was thanks to pressure from within. Specifically, Labor’s Western Australian Premier, Roger Cook. He had concerns about potential hits to government revenue from mining. 12. Housing and immigration made the list because it is one of the most blatant examples of Labor’s lies. Forgoing yet another nation-saving election commitment, Labor has neither reduced immigration nor increased housing availability. This includes a massive decrease in housing affordability. 13. Probably the second most alarming is Labor’s flip-flopping over Australia’s national defence. Gaps exist in operational readiness and capability thanks to funding cuts that Team Albo said Labor would never make.

This isn’t just a trickle of inconsistency for the sake of national security; it’s a flood of say one thing, do another—such as the Royal Commission into the COVID-19 response.

Labor lied about ensuring accountability for “two weeks to flatten the curve”, turning into totalitarianism, allegedly because it would indict Labor premiers.

Albo reneged on a 2022 commitment to “a royal commission or some form of inquiry.”

While a report was produced in 2023, it was toothless and largely tokenistic.

Circa criticism from the Human Rights Commission, the report failed to put Labor premiers at the time under the spotlight.

One Nation’s phenomenal political success isn’t so much a result of political genius, as it is tangible proof Australians have had enough.

Hanson: One. Albo: none.

“If we say we have fellowship with him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth.” 1 John 1:6.

“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.” Ephesians 5:11.