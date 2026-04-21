Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, has been slammed online by former supporters after describing the social media platform X as a “very dangerous place” while addressing backlash over his party’s election candidates.

Farage’s remarks came in response to criticism directed at Reform UK for selecting foreign nationals to stand in British elections. Defending the party’s position, he pointed to what he described as abusive commentary online directed at minority candidates.

“The online abuse on X that our minority candidates are receiving is utterly appalling in every way,” Farage said.

“If it was happening to any other candidates from more established parties… you would all be in total uproar. I’ve not heard a single person comment on it. It really, really is bad, and X is now becoming a very unpleasant and very dangerous place.”

British journalist and broadcaster Dan Wootton slammed Farage for his remarks, saying in a post on X: “This has got to be the moment when anyone sane realises Nigel Farage has changed and is now the containment candidate. To suggest X is ‘dangerous’ because free speech is allowed is f***ing nuts. What’s dangerous is censorship of social media.”

Ben Habib, leader of Advance UK, said: “The whole point about free speech is the right to insult. The second you insist social norms are observed, free speech dies. Nigel Farage does not understand this. Neither does he understand that without X, there would be no Reform UK or British right wing. We would have been cancelled. Keep insulting!”

“Bless him,” said commentator Calvin Robinson. “Nigel Farage begging the mainstream media to have his back in calling online people racist. This is so sad. How far he has fallen. Not just joining legacy media in being a Leftist but leading them in calling X a ‘very dangerous place.’”

Reform supporters hit back at the critics, saying Farage never called for censorship or the regulation of X, but was merely highlighting the fact that if members of other parties were “racially targeted”, there would be nationwide outrage.

Farage’s comments also prompted a response from Rupert Lowe’s party, Restore Britain. In a post on X, the party rejected Farage’s claims, arguing that the criticism stemmed from Reform UK’s candidate selections.

“Farage is complaining about X because he is receiving criticism for standing Bangladeshi nationals as candidates in British elections,” the party stated. “There is an answer. Don’t stand Bangladeshi nationals as candidates in British elections.”

Restore Britain criticised Reform UK’s selection of candidate Addy Mo Asaduzzaman, stating that such decisions undermine efforts to reverse migration trends in the UK.

Lowe further commented that allowing foreign nationals to stand in British elections is “an insult to the British people,” and said his party would seek to ban non-citizens from both standing and voting.

Lowe went on to say: “Farage can’t hide behind pathetic accusations of racism to defend his choice to stand a Bangladeshi migrant in PORTSMOUTH.

He continued, “I’m sure Addy Asaduzzaman is a great bloke, and I wish him well in his election. If that election is in Bangladesh.

“British elections for British people,” Lowe said.