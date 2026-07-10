"Far-Right, Ethno-Nationalists" Welcome—Provided They're Not White
Modi leads the Bharatiya Janata Party, which subscribes to Hindutva—an ideology widely described by analysts, political scholars and human rights organisations as “far-right ethno-nationalism."
The Albanese Government has made opposition to the so-called “far-right” and “ethno-nationalism” a defining feature of its domestic agenda, often presenting any such movements as a direct threat to modern Australia’s social cohesion, democracy, and multicultural identity.
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