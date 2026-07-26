There is much discourse in our modern culture about the topic of being woke. This movie is woke, that book is woke, the new T.V. show is woke, everything is woke, woke, woke.

More people are probably aware of the term than what it really means. But most have the general ability to spot something that is woke. Essentially, woke refers to someone who purports to be acutely aware, really obsessed, with the perceived or claimed injustices of a particular minority, and who is willing to change the rules to favour that minority.

The term originally came out of African-American communities in the post-civil rights era in the United States and has now been greatly expanded to include a vast array of “oppressed” groups within Western society.

The woke want to turn every genre or film, books and video games, they want to forge every institution, they want to craft every law and human rights document, and make every sermon, conversation, and broadcast, into an opportunity to push “the message” or their woke agenda. And people are getting increasingly tired of it.

The woke is,

as the Social Justice warrior, who is,

as the cultural Marxist, who is,

as the intersectionalist,

who has a much higher chance than average of having unnaturally coloured hair, a useless university degree, of using anti-depressants, and a voting record to the left of the Greens parties.

And they are also not new. In fact, Nicholas Berdyaev writes about these types in his letters, which have been compiled together into a book called The Philosophy of Inequality. He writes there about these people we could call wokians,

“People of your ilk, hostile to me, have given little thought concerning nation and the national problem. Ye are wont even to acknowledge the state on utilitarian grounds. But ye have proven incapable of penetrating into the intimate mystery of the national manner of life. True, you admit of the rights of oppressed nationalities and for these nationalities ye are ready to become quite extreme nationalists. Many of you tend to posture under your sign for the right of self-determination of nationalities. But this proves also, that to the mystery of national lifestyle you only can approach at it externally, that inwardly it is beyond you. You are ready to admit of the national lifestyle and national rights of the Jews or the Polish, of the Bohemians or the Irelanders, but amidst this, the national lifestyle and national rights of Russians ye never could admit. And this is because, that it is the problem of oppression which has been of interest to you, while completely uninterested by the problem of nationality. Ye proclaimed the right of the free self-determination of nationalities, not so much out of any interest for the nationalities themself and even not believing in the existence of such sort of realities. You merely need this “free self-determination” as a means of struggle for your political and social ideals, for an abstract equality and freedom, and nowise for the concrete national manner of life, not for a national flourishing.”[1]

Berdyaev identifies that these so-called advocates of justice are not really interested in justice for people of various oppressed groups. Rather, they can see in the causes of these people a means of going after the perceived oppressor, in this case the Russian people. They see in these causes a means of upturning the order of the nations in which they seek political power. To consider the national rights of the Russian, in this context, is not even on their radar, because to do so would mean that they would have to pursue actual justice. But that is not what they really want; they really want to deconstruct the society in which they live and disenfranchise the majority. To do so, they need a shroud to cover their true motives.

In fact, the concept of true justice is alien to them, as Berdyaev writes,

“Indeed, in the national lifestyle there is for You an ungraspable irrational mystery, hidden deep in the earth. Ye have never penetrated thence, ye always remained at the surface…No, your struggle…is merely the international struggle for levelling an equality, a struggle for man in the abstract, for an abstraction of man. Ye do not know the concrete man in flesh and blood, in race and tribe, the man national. Your struggle for the liberation of oppressed nationalities and for their equality is an international struggle, a geometric struggle, a struggle abstracting and tearing the national man off from the living countenance, from his maternity and fatherland.”[2]

If you tear a man from his “living countenance, from his maternity and fatherland” you weaken him, and you make him rather incapable of defending himself. That is their true strategy.

The wokians, these social justice warriors, these fake justice promoters, do not really have a deep regard for the people whom they say they are advocating for. They simply see in their plight a means of pushing for equality. The equality they want, and really the only type one can really pursue, is the levelling of all to a lower level of prosperity and well-being. Because to get to a form of equality, you need to denationalise the oppressor and the oppressed, making them both less than they should be. Really, their goal is the destruction of national identity, not just for the “oppressor”, but for all, because inside a national identity is a framework for preserving its members. These people use justice as a guise for a very different goal,

“The “oppressors” of nationalities sometimes acknowledge them more, than do the “liberators”. “They oppress” is of the living national man in terms of race and tribe, flesh and blood, whereas “they liberate” is of an abstracted geometric man…The secrets of every national manner of life merits sympathy. It is needful to get down into it even then, when the discourse goes hostile to us as a nation. The German people was our enemy and we had to fight against them. But the unrepeatable uniqueness of the German, the most intimate thing in the German spirit, the genuinely individual in the expression of the German visage always, even at the moment of struggle, seemed to me to merit of sympathetic consideration. In our international struggle for the liberation and equality of nationalities there is no feel of perception of national visages, there is not in it the love for the national image.”[3]

When Berdyaev says here that the oppressor often acknowledges the oppressed more than these “warriors for justice” he means simply this: they at least acknowledge the people they disagree with have a genuine and real identity. He is not commending the oppressor; he is simply noting that they at least acknowledge the people they oppress have a real national identity, or at least they often do. The Marxists did not even do this; they do not acknowledge this identity. Rather, they wanted to strip the man, the woman and the child of their national identity and seek to raise them up again in their own image.

Berdyaev goes on to say,

“K. Leont’ev was correct, when he declared your national politics merely a weapon of worldwide destruction and espied in it merely the triumph of democracy and cosmopolitanism. Your principles of the “right of the self-determination of nationalities”, so bally-hooed about in the Russian revolution, is anti-historical an abstraction, of contrived theme which deny the unrepeatably unique reality, which is called nationality. Nationality cannot be severed off away from the concrete and its right cannot be merely a matter of abstract history, investigation.”[4]

These wokians, these anti-justice warriors, want to destroy what is unique in each people’s identity and then call it liberation, cries Berdyaev. In other words, he is observing that their solution is worse than the problems they cry out about.

I read Marx and Engels, myself, many years ago. I read the Communist Manifesto twice and worked my way through a chunk of Das Capital. A lot can be said against these works and has been. Berdyaev is doing that in his letters in this book. But I would simply sum up my perception of their position as this: they sometimes correctly identify problems of inequality and injustice in society, and they propose solutions which are far worse than the problems they diagnose. That is what Berdyaev is saying here. These Marxists will use tyranny to solve problems and create far worse problems, because they deny the very nature of humanity. They rage more against creation than against injustice.

He goes on to say that,

“Each nationality within the various periods of its existence possesses various rights. These rights cannot be merely watered down. There exists a complex hierarchy of nationalities. It would be thoughtless and absurd to compare the rights to self-determination of the Russian nationality and the nationality of the Armenian, the Gruzinian or the Tatar. It would be thoughtless and absurd to approach with the same abstract measurement the rights of the German nationality and the Spanish nationality at a given moment of world history. In the life of nations there occur periods of flourishing and periods of waning, periods of the high exertions of their powers and periods of weakness. And their rights to self-determination in these instances are varied. The question about the rights of the self-determination of nationalities is not some abstract juridical question, this is first of all a question biological, in the final end a mystically-biological question. It rests upon the irrational grounding of life, which is not subject to any sort of juridical and moral rationalisations. All the historical nationalities possess quite varied, unequal rights, and they cannot be put forth under the same pretensions. In the historical inequality of nationalities, the unequalness of their real weight, in the historical predominance now of some, now of other nationalities there is its own great truth, there is the fulfilling of a moral law of historical activity, so dissimilar to the law of individual activity.”[5]

In other words, Berdyaev is arguing here that every nation, and its current situation, should be evaluated as it is, and treated accordingly. Their issues should be taken on a case-by-case basis. Nations should not be treated as though they are always all in the same position, because they are not. By noting that they have ‘unequal rights’, he means simply that in some periods nations rise above others and then fall under the sway of others. He is describing what we see often occurring in history and in our world today. There is a rise and fall of nations; some become empires, some attempt this and fail, some have achieved this, and then they fall. Nations have periods of greatness and then periods of humility. There are times when a nation should be encouraged to exercise its right to self-determination, and there are times when nations have taken this too far.

Berdyaev is saying something I have written about often: equality is a useless principle when dealing with human beings, human entities, and human institutions. Humans, and the nations derived from those humans, are so different, so diverse, and so varied in their ranges of experience and capabilities that their needs and situations require great care and attention. Applying a broad-brush stroke approach to their issues by seeking to force them all into some form of equality is harmful, as they often need different things, depending on their current situations.

Berdyaev here is writing about the very same kinds of people we call woke. The kinds of people who use the shroud of social justice to bring about social degradation. These ideas did not originate in modern universities, even though they have overcome such institutions. These ideas go back far earlier. I am sure we could find these evils at work in other nations in other ways. But we can at least trace this error back to the French Revolution, which unleashed the falsehood of the cause of equality on the world.

Berdyaev is warning us that often those who make a pretence of caring for so-called minorities often have far more nefarious intentions.

[1] Nicholas Berdyaev 1923, “Fourth Letter: Concerning Nation”, The Philosophy of Inequality, pp. 83-85

[2] Ibid.

[3] Ibid.

[4] Ibid.

[5] Nicholas Berdyaev 1923, “Fourth Letter: Concerning Nation”, The Philosophy of Inequality, pp. 83-85