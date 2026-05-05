I have no idea what Trump understands or does not understand. Unlike many people online, I do not consider him to be as dumb as is often claimed by some, nor as brilliant as is often claimed by others. For a long time, he had good instincts about how to get support from a broad base in society.

He has shown good instincts on domestic policy, and even some of his international excursions have worked out better than some predicted they would. But I think the old adage, “the seeds of defeat are sown in victory,” applies to this situation with Iran. Things he had done well have caused him to overextend and land the US in a much more difficult situation.

With Venezuela, he got away with a bold and, in the modern mind, unique style of strike. It was not as unique as some think; if you read the Old Testament, there are very similar actions taken by other nations. For instance, at one point, both Syria and Samaria plot to take out the leader of Judah, so that they can get Judah on board with their foreign policy (Isa. 7:1-9). However, in the context of recent US foreign policy, it was quite unique, and the quickness with which Venezuelan ships started taking their oil where the US and its allies would prefer, really even got many critics to support the actions after the fact. But it has caused his most avid supporters to overestimate his abilities.

Iran has proven a much harder nut to crack. There are various reasons for this. The ancient nature of their society. The fact that for decades now, they have forged a relatively successful economy under sanctions. The ideological nature of their leadership makes it far more impervious to pressure. The distance from the US to the Middle East. Iran’s placement in the world trade system and its ability to turn around and impose sanctions on much of the world in response to attacks.

The US’s intricate relationship with Israel, which makes it harder for the US to act completely in its own interests (though I suspect this relationship is being strained by this conflict). And various other factors make this situation much harder to handle. But there is also one other, very significant reason why this nut is much harder to crack.

Trump’s policies towards Iran are accelerating the very fracturing of the world trade system that many of his supporters argue that he was seeking to protect with this war. Some argue he was really seeking to address the city of London’s hold on global trade through ancient legal structures and remove the United States from under the sway of these influences. There may even be some solid reasons to agree with this analysis.

The problem is that the city of London’s hold on trade was already declining, because as many analysts have observed, the world is bifurcating into an economic zone centred in Asia which includes China, its allies and its satellites, and another zone which includes much of the historical west led by the USA, along with its allies and satellites, this is where the city of London still has power as well. In other words, if the city of London and the Trump administration were competing, they were competing over and already shrinking influence.

This is the part of the analysis that many people are not factoring in. They think it is Trump versus the globalists. Others think Trump has been co-opted by the globalists. But there is no reason to be so binary about how world power works; there are clearly many factions and centres of power, and they are competing with each other. The Western centres of power are increasingly losing their dominance.

This can be seen in different ways, but one of the core ways is how nations on the Asian continent are increasingly seeking to build more land trade routes. I touched on this as being one of the real reasons behind Israel and the US’s attack on Iran back in June 2025,

“Iran is succeeding to grow its economy, and it is succeeding in a way that it should not be under some of the harshest sanctions in the world. It is succeeding in a way that presents a challenge to the US dominance of the world economy, and the US/Israeli dominance of the Middle East. You have probably heard of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative? This is China’s attempt to create a trade network all across the world, with interlocking infrastructure to increase China’s trade power in many regions of the world. But did you know how closely China is working with Iran to achieve this trade dominance in the Eurasia? China and Iran have jointly created a successful China-Iran railway corridor, and guess what, it just went operational, “On May 25, 2025, the first freight train from Xi’an, China, arrived at the Aprin dry port, Iran, marking the official launch of a direct rail link between the two countries. This new logistical artery significantly reduces transit times (from 30–40 days by sea to roughly 15 days by land) yielding a direct impact on transportation costs.” This railway is part of a much larger and broader East-West Corridor that is designed to link China, physically, with a trade route directly to Africa, and to Europe, without having to use the more traditional sea trade routes. Think of it as a new railway-based silk road, the very concept that China implemented in the past to make itself an economic powerhouse is previous eras.”[1]

The United States, along with Britain before it, and France and Holland before that, built their wealth and their power around being sea powers. This is one of the reasons that, after World War 2 the dominance of the world system moved so readily towards the United States. During the war, America had focused so much on sea power to crush Japan that its navy remained unquestionably the dominant navy.

The Soviet Union had the chance to do what China is now doing and turn its place on the Eurasian continent into a power that could bypass US-controlled sea lanes, but the corrosive nature of communism made it quickly collapse from within. However, China is a much more resilient nation, has learned from the mistakes of the Soviets, and is seeking to build its influence in a much slower and methodical way, while the US galivants around the world using a combination of force, threat of force and economic warfare to harangue everybody to stay in line. However, this influence is waning, as wealth concentrates in Asia.

This war is quickening the rise of the Eurasian continent, with an emphasis on Asia, and now Pakistan is following the approach of China. As Simplicius notes,

“From the above—Pakistan has created “an overland sanctions-resilient corridor [to Iran] capable of reshaping regional trade geometry”: Pakistan’s decision to formally open its territory for third-country goods bound for Iran marks far more than a customs adjustment, because it inserts Islamabad directly into one of the most strategically sensitive logistics contests now unfolding across the Middle East and the northern Arabian Sea. At a moment when the Strait of Hormuz faces severe disruption, Iranian ports remain under intense maritime pressure, and more than 3,000 Iran-bound containers are stranded at Karachi, Pakistan has effectively created an overland sanctions-resilient corridor capable of reshaping regional trade geometry. By activating Gwadar, Karachi, Port Qasim, Taftan, Gabd, Quetta, Khuzdar and Ormara as integrated transit nodes, Islamabad is not merely facilitating commerce but redefining force posture, strategic access, and geopolitical leverage between Washington, Tehran, Beijing, and the wider Indo-Pacific maritime system.”

Pakistan is taking the opportunity this war presents to restructure how it trades with Iran through land routes. This is the kind of situation that sea powers fear, one where land-based powers can simply ignore them or largely work around their influence and power. Britain worked hard for centuries to support rising powers in Europe to challenge the dominant land powers, in an effort to stop any one continental power from becoming too dominant.

This policy eventually culminated in two of the worst wars in history, WW1 and WW2, where the size and power of the British Empire drew most of the world into their final two attempts to maintain their dominance. World War 1 was indecisive, and World War 2 ended with Britain in steep debt and then decline and the US, a sea power, and the Soviet Union, a land power, squaring off for dominance of the world system.

While the US was dominant over the West for much of that time, it really only became the true singular world power when the Berlin Wall fell, and with it the Soviet empire. But rather than maintain order and stability, the US has engaged in foreign war after foreign war in the Middle East, severely weakening its prestige in the world, and incentivising the switch to land-based trade in the Eurasian continent. In other words, Trump’s efforts to stop what is happening are accelerating the bifurcation of the world system. He may have intended to fight a different type of war, but the Middle East is not known as an ancient quagmire for empires for no reason.

Even Ukraine can be seen as part of this trend. Prior to the Ukraine war, Europe’s dependence on Russian resources was increasing, and this would have concerned the powers that reside in Washington. Most of the world, and most of the wealth of the world, is concentrated in Europe and Asia. If that continental block were able to draw together, it would be able to exchange wealth and grow prosperous without any real need for US naval power or influence. Empires do not like seeing themselves become obsolete.

It is for reasons like this that I analyse the Iran war through the lens of collapsing US dominance and growing Asian dominance. Or, in other words, through the historical lens of the rise and fall of empires. The sad thing is that the rise of Asia came about as a direct result of Anglo-American free trade policies that moved technology and industry to that region. And now, whether he knows it or not, Trump’s policies are accelerating the very thing that Anglo-American powers have sought to avoid for centuries: a European/Asian trade network which they cannot dominate. I do not see them letting this happen without fighting hard to stop it; therefore, we can conclude that there are worse wars to come.