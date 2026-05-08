Dan Bongino says he knows what’s coming for him once diehard Marxists get back into power.

This isn’t so much a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, he revealed in a recent, jaw-dropping two-hour sit-down with Sean Hannity.

“I’m not going to put on some fake tough guy act,” the former police officer, Secret Service Agent, and FBI deputy director later wrote on Instagram.

“I’m scared, folks.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think that they may one day come for me.”

Bongino isn’t paranoid, nor is it a “sob story,” he told Hannity. This is pragmatism.

While deputy director of the FBI, he saw what no one was ever meant to see.

Pages and pages of information found inside “burn bags” revealing how the Obama/Biden bureaucracy took over America’s institutions in an attempt to take out Trump.

These contained the inner workings of the apparent Clinton-driven coup, Crossfire Hurricane (now correctly labelled: the Russiagate hoax).

Bongino told Hannity the burn bags were discovered on the 9th floor.

He then explained that it looked like someone with a conscience had left them there on purpose.

“This is why I say to people that be careful painting the entire bureau with an overly broad brush.

“There were a ton of bad actors and more than I expected, but there were a lot of people in there under extreme pressure who were probably like, ‘This isn’t right.’

“It was the mother lode,” Bongino exclaimed.

“And there was a document in there that we were never meant to find that was basically the keys to the kingdom on Crossfire.

“The document was so sensitive we were not even allowed to carry it outside of the office,” he said, not even outside in an official bag.

“I wasn’t bringing it home - it was a weekend - so I just stayed at the office to read it, which was about 100 pages.

“The footnotes were probably as interesting as the actual document. It took me a good four hours [to read]”, he recalled.

Entering the job with some idea that the apparent Crossfire coup was going to be bad, Bongino said, “he didn’t think it was going to be worse than bad.

“I’m reading this document, and I’m like, I can’t believe this happened in the United States,” he recalled.

“It wasn’t just that this happened in the United States. It was that so many people knew about it,” and nobody had the courage to call it out.

Stating that the agency knew the Russian collusion claims against Trump were a hoax, he asserted, “There is no way they thought this was real.

“I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned,” Bongino added.

“I’m not the same. I’m scared. You know why I’m scared?

“I don’t lose sleep. I sleep through anything. It doesn’t matter. That one night I really did lose sleep.”

That night, he had to take two theanine vitamin supplements to calm down, saying “he couldn’t go to sleep.”

Bongino said this was how shook up he was.

It was also why he took to X the next day, writing,

“The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponisation of both law enforcement and intelligence operations.

“What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters has shocked me down to my core.

“We cannot run a Republic like this.”

Current FBI director Kash Patel confirmed the burn bag discoveries, adding that the room with the burn bags wasn’t on any blueprint of the building.

“Nobody had access to it,” he announced in a separate interview with Hannity on Tuesday.

Patel said with the smoking gun evidence that he and others had uncovered during Trump 1.0 about illegal surveillance and “institutional weaponisation,” there had to be more.

He was also certain that because “these individuals, these purported leaders of law enforcement and government are so arrogant that they write the stuff down themselves to memorialise how great they are.”

“That’s how we caught them in Russiagate. It wasn’t my documents. It was their emails. It was their FISA application. It was their bogus steel dossier.”

Saying they knew more information had to have been hidden, Kash said, “We set out to find it, and we did.”

Four months before the burn bags were found, President Trump directed materials related to the ongoing investigation into Crossfire be declassified.

According to the Epoch Times, the previously unknown material found in the burn bags will be released at a later date.

The release of those files depends on the current investigation, the discretion of Congress, and whether or not they take the evidence to a public trial.

Patel adamantly reassured Epoch that one way or another, we’re “going to see everything they found in that room.”

In his own sit-down with Hannity, Bongino made a point of saying he accepts that tackling such a high level of bureaucratic corruption and espionage makes him a target.

As the father of two noted,

“I know what we did. I know what’s coming. I know what I started.

“I knew what I was getting into.”

They did this to Donald Trump, “the president of the United States,” he gasped.

“He went through just the worst destruction of his civil liberties I’ve ever seen.”

Bongino implied that for exposing their works of darkness, the next Marxian Woke White House will now have him squarely in its sights, too.

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