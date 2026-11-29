A paywalled piece from the Daily Mail might be a sign that the big media drought on reporting Christian persecution has ended.

Not known for its Christian-friendly content, the DM dropped a piece on 15 November alerting its readership to “escalating violence and persecution across the world, with worshippers burned, villages destroyed, and young girls abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to their captors, according to a report.”

Citing the Pew Research Centre, the unusually blunt piece stated, “Christians were targeted in more countries than any other religious group, with the disparity growing at a time when harassment of religious communities worldwide had reached record levels.”

“Separate research by Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) estimates that approximately 220 million Christians are directly exposed to persecution.”

Countries identified by DM included Nigeria, Cameroon, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Pakistan, China, North Korea, India, and Egypt.

Most of the nine countries are listed in the top 20 on Open Doors’ World Watch List 2026. The exceptions were Cameroon, 37 and Mozambique, 39.

Islamic oppression ranked alongside Communism as the two main drivers of persecution.

Also indicating a shift — that legacy media is finally taking the persecution of Christians seriously — the Express UK wrote a piece alerting its readers to the plight of Christians.

Reporting on the Pew Research Centre’s findings, the Express wrote, “Christians are being murdered, kidnapped, tortured and driven from their homes in a worsening wave of persecution spanning Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In some of the worst cases, worshippers have been burned alive, children abducted and forced into marriages, and entire communities threatened with violence unless they abandon their faith.”

To this, they added graphic examples, such as the case of Saba Shafique, a 12-year-old, who the Express said was allegedly abducted in Lahore in February 2025 by Muhammad Ali, 33. He was accused of forcibly converting and marrying her after allegedly falsifying documents to make her appear to be 18.

GB News chimed in too.

GBN referenced the Daily Mail and reprinted the same Pew findings, stating, “In some of the most harrowing cases, child brides are forced to convert to Islam after being abducted and wedded to the predators.

Some of the worst-hit areas are in Africa, with the report pinpointing appalling attacks on the Christian community.”

“Beheadings are common, while churches and clergymen are targeted by violent Islamist mobs.

“Meanwhile, women and girls are subjected to jihadist abduction, where they go on to be subjected to sexual abuse and forcibly converted.”

If the Daily Mail, The Express and GB News are indicative of big media no longer turning a blind eye to Muslims and Marxists slaughtering Christians, The Guardian must not have gotten the memo.

Rather than report the mass murder, mass harassment and mass intimidation, The Guardian chooses soft tones so as to avoid offending the oppressors, who in the West are masquerading as the oppressed.

On 9 November, the centre-left news organisation began its piece on Christian persecution with an attack on Donald Trump.

Calling the President a “crusading threat” in regard to his tough talk in response to Nigerian Christians calling on him to save them, The Guardian said that Muslims were being persecuted as well.

The Guardian then accused Trump of “massaging” Christian Nationalists and white evangelical Protestants.

Stepping up the vitriol, which proved an exercise in contempt for Christians suffering under the bootheel of jihad and Jesus-hating Communists, The Guardian wrote off concerns about Christian persecution as “the alarmist claims of US far-right internet warriors,” “histrionics” and “attention seeking.”

This wasn’t ultimately a piece concerned with informing The Guardian’s readers about the suffering of Nigeria’s Christians. It was a biased, verbose attack on those in the West who won’t wave a Rainbow Flag, bow down to the Islamic call to prayer, and look the other way.

As if asking, “What persecution of Christians?” The Guardian smugly declared there is no genocide, then pointed to a resurgence in church attendance in the West, and cheerfully noted something about faith triumphing over fear.

I call foul. So would millions of others who carry the voice of the martyrs.

The Guardian would benefit from spending time with Said Mansour Rezk, Dr Augustinos Samaan, Christian Bola Adel Naguib, Pastor Jose Pappachan and his wife Sheeja Pappachan.