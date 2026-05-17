Crossway Publishing has removed its audiobooks from Canon+.

According to Canon Press, the move came just one week after the Christian streaming platform announced the addition of Kevin DeYoung’s audiobooks to its catalogue.

In an email to subscribers, Canon Press CEO Brian Kohl said that shortly after the announcement, Crossway instructed the audiobook distributor to stop making the titles available to Canon+ subscribers.

Kohl stated that Canon Press had contacted Crossway’s head of licensing directly regarding the decision but had yet to receive a response.

“We are not holding our breath,” Kohl remarked.

Crossway has not yet publicly explained the reason for the removal. However, DeYoung has previously criticised Douglas Wilson and the broader culture surrounding Wilson’s ministry in Moscow. In particular, DeYoung drew attention to what he described as the “Moscow Mood,” a phrase originating from his critique published on Clearly Reformed.

In response to Kevin DeYoung’s article, Douglas Wilson and his supporters argued that institutions such as The Gospel Coalition and 9Marks had become overly cautious, soft, and “respectability-driven” in their engagement with modern cultural decline, which explains why more muscular and confrontational voices have gained influence.

DeYoung’s criticism was viewed by many of Wilson’s supporters as a form of evangelical gatekeeping, aimed at policing tone and vibe just as Wilson’s influence was significantly growing, particularly among younger men drawn to his more direct, culture-war framing.

Joe Rigney, Fellow of Theology at New Saint Andrews College in Moscow, Idaho, also responded to DeYoung’s criticisms. Rigney’s reply can be read here.

Notably, Crossway’s audiobooks remain available on major mainstream godless platforms, and Canon Press closed its statement to subscribers with an apt remark to disappointed listeners, noting that those unable to finish DeYoung’s audiobooks on Canon+ could still find them on “Amazon, Apple, Spotify, and other Babylonian outlets.”