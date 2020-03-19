Hollywood’s elites have responded to the coronavirus outbreak with a cringeworthy video that’s quite possibly worse than the pandemic itself.

The clip features Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, and Natalie Portman, among others, as they all attempt to sing a line each of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s song Imagine. I guess it sounded good in theory, but wait until you watch the end product! Awkward!

But what makes the video really disturbing is the song they decided to sing. As catchy as Lennon’s melody may be, the lyrics really are quite sinister. They envision a world without objective meaning and purpose, a world without God, a world without borders (heard of the coronavirus, guys?), and a world where the highest authority is a one-world government.

What does it say about the current state of society when celebrities respond to a worldwide pandemic by linking arms to tell everybody they ultimately have no inherent purpose and no hope because God is not in control?

It’s no surprise the track has been labelled the anthem for the New World Order. Cringeworthy and creepy!

WATCH (if you dare):