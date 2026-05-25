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Michelle Ambrose's avatar
Michelle Ambrose
7h

The backflip is happening because there's a 'veiwer crisis' a ratings and a trust crisis that is shaking the establishment to it's core. Thousands of men took to social media where they had a voice. They havent returned to mainstream news and never will. The rulling class has only one solution now. To use force.

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