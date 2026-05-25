Australian broadcaster Nine Entertainment is facing a barrage of criticism online following a recent report highlighting Australians injured by COVID-19 vaccines.

The network played an active role in promoting vaccination in Australia through its “This is Our Shot” campaign. Launched in 2021, the initiative featured prominent Australian personalities encouraging the public to get vaccinated to help Australia return to normal life.

Initially, the advertisement drew criticism, not for promoting experimental medications, but for being “too White.” The network launched a revised version two days later, editing several “non-White” figures.

One of the network’s most widely shared segments aired on the Today Show, when co-host Allison Langdon clashed with former federal MP Craig Kelly.

Langdon, who strongly defended Australia’s vaccine rollout during the COVID-19 pandemic, confronted Kelly in a now-infamous on-air exchange, criticising him for promoting alternative approaches to the measures mandated by state and federal governments.

“All our hopes are riding on a vaccine,” Langdon told Kelly. “You need to be quiet.”

Kelly, who was heavily criticised and censored throughout the “pandemic” for his opposition to vaccine mandates and advocacy of alternative treatments, has since been entirely vindicated in the minds of most Australians.

This is especially the case following recent reports, including one presented by Langdon on Nine’s A Current Affair, highlighting individuals suffering alleged vaccine-related injuries linked to the same medical treatments she publicly supported.

Responding to the report on X, Kelly accused Nine and Langdon of promoting “shameless propaganda” and said both the network and Langdon owed the Australian public a grovelling apology.

“They pocketed blood money to flood the airwaves with shameless propaganda, relentlessly pushing an unsafe, defective, and experimental medical treatment onto trusting Australians,” he said.

“Now [they] are running tragic stories about those catastrophically injured — the very victims they helped create by shilling these shots for years while silencing critics.

“The rank hypocrisy is utterly disgusting,” he added.

Kelly went on to say that countless people took the vaccine on their advice and have since had their lives ruined by the side effects. “Many dead,” he said.

Langdon’s co-host at the time, Karl Stefanovic, recently apologised for his role in promoting the state’s measures, saying he regrets not questioning government mandates and scientific advice more closely.

Stefanovic made the comments in March on his new podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, during an interview with former Queensland senator Gerard Rennick, a long-time critic of draconian state health measures, such as lockdowns, vaccine mandates and mRNA vaccines.

During the podcast, Stefanovic said:

“The one thing they say about me is that I supported the COVID jab and I have regrets from that time. And I am definitely sorry for the role I played in not questioning the science, in not questioning more the government mandates. And I feel like I isolated people because of that. “And I don’t think the media should be involved in that kind of messaging. What I do believe is that we should have been there to offer some sort of education, but we shouldn’t have taken that step further and been part of a campaign. And I’m legitimately sorry for that, because I don’t know how that would have felt for people out there.”

Kelly said media organisations should contribute financially to compensation efforts for individuals suffering alleged vaccine injuries.

“The mainstream media didn’t just fail Australia—they betrayed the nation,” he said.

“They helped inflict this harm, covered it up, and now pretend to care. It’s time they apologised and handed back every cent pocketed.”