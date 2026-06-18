Dr Anthony Fauci.

A senior CIA operations officer has accused Dr Anthony Fauci of using his influence within the intelligence community to downplay the COVID-19 lab-leak theory.

Decorated CIA veteran, James E. Erdman III, made the claims last month in a testimony delivered before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

Erdman alleged that intelligence leaders and analysts systematically suppressed evidence pointing to a laboratory incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and described a “concerted effort” that resulted in a de facto cover-up, including retaliation against analysts who supported the lab-leak hypothesis.

James E. Erdman III.

“Intelligence community leaders and senior analysts downplayed the possibility that the COVID pandemic originated as a result of a lab incident,” Erdman stated in his opening remarks.

He specifically pointed to Fauci, who was then head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. According to Erdman, Fauci leveraged his influence and longstanding ties to the intelligence community. He allegedly recommended bringing in experts who had received NIH funding to help shape the analysts' reviews during 2022–2023.

Senator Rand Paul, who chairs the committee, has argued that Fauci’s role in approving gain-of-function research at Wuhan created a conflict of interest that could have motivated efforts to steer the narrative away from the lab-leak theory and towards a natural origin theory.

Fauci has denied the allegations, describing them as distortions of his actions.

On January 19, 2025—just one day before he left office—President Joe Biden issued a preemptive pardon for Fauci, shielding him from any potential federal prosecution related to his actions during the COVID-19 response.