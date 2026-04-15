The United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) shut down its renowned World Fact Book (WFB) in February, without explanation.

A pundit’s best guess at reasons for the cut starts with DOGE’s sifting of the sheep from goats inhabiting the bureaucratic swamp.

As asserted by the Associated Press, the 64-year-old information platform was likely ditched because of cuts to staffing “early in Trump’s second term.”

This “forced the agency to do more with less.”

Asked by the AP to give an explanation, the news organisation said the CIA never called them back.

Another reason for the CIA ditching its widely used WFB could be misuse both within and from without the organisation.

Put simply, critics are celebrating Trump DOGEing what they would argue is a propaganda machine.

For some, Factbook’s closure is an end to the CIA presenting itself as a single source of truth on global matters about nations, governments, demographics, wars, displacement, and the disadvantaged.

For the CIA, though, it’s about getting the agency back to its core mission.

They said as much in January when Director John Ratcliffe issued statements declaring that the CIA was “not where it’s supposed to be.”

Ratcliffe wants a leaner, meaner version. That means trimming add-ons like Factbook, which puts a drain on resources.

In a press release on February 9, Ratcliffe stated that resources and assets were being streamlined.

This timeline links up with the closure of Factbook at the time.

Factbook didn’t appear to factor into the list of priorities in Ratcliffe’s new framework for the agency.

Overall changes, he said, are about optimisation in response to “rapidly evolving mission demands,” which require a “radical shift towards a culture of speed, agility, and innovation.”

“By leveraging the best technological solutions available today, the CIA will be better equipped to meet the intelligence challenges of tomorrow.”

Not so much a sales pitch as a declaration about the CIA’s complete realignment with reality.

This means the Feb 9 press release added, only focusing on “essential capabilities, breakthrough technology prototypes and modernising [the agency’s] core systems to meet urgent mission needs.”

Notably, on February 20, Ratcliffe ordered the CIA to ditch all “biased intelligence products to reinforce CIA analytic objectivity.”

These included retractions of bizarre Obama and Biden-era CIA content, such as:

“Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalisation and Recruitment.” “Middle East-North Africa: LGBT Activists Under Pressure” “Worldwide: Pandemic-Related Contraceptive Shortfalls Threaten Economic Development.”

Condemning the misuse of the CIA, Ratcliffe stated,

“The intelligence products we released to the American people today — produced before my tenure as DCIA — fall short of the high standards of impartiality that CIA must uphold and do not reflect the expertise for which our analysts are renowned.”

“There is,” he added, “absolutely no room for bias in our work, and when we identify instances where analytic rigour has been compromised, we have a responsibility to correct the record.”

The Trump CIA boss finished by explaining that,

“These actions underscored a commitment to transparency, accountability, and objective intelligence analysis.”

This is of special significance when measured alongside laws preventing the CIA from operating within the United States.

The era of the CIA’s apparent misuse by Democrat administration Marxists to push a clearly Woke ideological agenda has been shut down.

Farewelling the Factbook, the CIA briefly paid tribute to its usefulness at a time when Analog still ruled the airwaves, the Cold War was raging, and AI was the thing in science fiction.

Though the resource is gone, the CIA told those who once used it to explore the world both in person and virtually, adding the words, “stay curious.”