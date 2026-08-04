More than 20 Christians were killed in three separate attacks linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo over a five-day period in July, according to reports from persecution monitoring organisations and local sources.

The attacks took place between 12 and 16 July in North Kivu’s Beni Territory. The ADF, an armed group with ties to the Islamic State, first attacked an area west of Beni city on 12 July, killing seven civilians and three Congolese soldiers.

Two days later, on 14 July, militants attacked the predominantly Christian commune of Mangina, killing six people in total, including a church elder and a worship leader.

Six others were injured, several homes were set ablaze, and one person was reported missing. The group returned to the area days later, killing a further ten people before Congolese armed forces finally intervened.

The ADF has operated in eastern Congo for decades and pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2019. The group has been accused of carrying out massacres, kidnappings, and other abuses against civilians, and especially Christians, right across North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

Christian persecution monitoring organisation, Open Doors, has repeatedly identified the Democratic Republic of Congo as one of the countries where Christians face significant threats.

The organisation has documented hundreds of Christian deaths linked to ADF violence in recent years, including violent attacks against Christian gatherings and communities.

Amnesty International has also documented abuses committed by the ADF, including the abduction of civilians and sexual violence against women and girls in eastern Congo.