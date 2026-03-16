Christians are being banned from entering Turkey.

Up to 20 people are now on the Islamic-run NATO nations’ no-entry list, citing “threat to public safety.”

Some of those cases are being represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which went public with what the organisation described as discrimination last November (see here).

An ADF update from February said that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had now agreed to take on the cases.

The ECHR, ADF said, “considers the cases to be sufficiently related.”

As such, each case will “be examined together, and questions will be put forward to the respective parties.”

Internal codes are being used to label non-violent, law-abiding “Christian residents as threats to national security.”

This has given authorities the excuse to “block Christians from entering or remaining in the country despite long-standing lawful residence.”

A favourite target of Turkish authorities is foreign-born Christians living in the country.

They are, ADF said, “deprived of access to allegations, and have no means of mounting a proper defence.

“The ECHR agreeing to hear these cases,” they added, “is a crucial step toward accountability and redress.”

Noting the politics and potentially heinous motives, ADF explained that,

“These bans have not only separated families from the communities they helped build, but they’ve also left local churches without stable leadership.”

This “weakens the already-small Christian presence in a country.”

Those examples, ADF stated, add up to “a wider pattern of systemic discrimination.”

“The cases raise serious questions about fundamental rights protected under the European Convention on Human Rights — including freedom of religion, family life, and protection from discrimination.”

They also “highlight the need for clear, evidence-based decisions when governments invoke public order or national security.”

As I explained here for Caldron Pool last year, the number of people affected by the Turkish authorities’ labelling Christians as terrorists stands at just over 300.

This is considered to be a “landmark lawsuit” that could help promote the plight of Turkey’s dwindling Christian population.

At the time, ADF said, at least one case is solely about the state “violating the right to freedom of religion and to non-discrimination based on an individual’s faith.”

Another layer to all of this is the all-important matter of consistency and equal treatment before the law.

“No foreign Muslims have been expelled or banned from Turkish territory for their religious or proselytising activities.”

This is despite Islam being the main source of terrorist-related acts, activity and antagonism globally.

The double standard has led ADF to strongly suspect that the selective application of the law isn’t entirely about policing proselytising. It is about policing Christianity.

To hammer home the point: Turkey deporting Christians, apparently done to keep the country Islamic, isn’t front-page news.

Yet any talk about the West deporting Muslims or ending multiculturalism makes every “that’s Islamophobic” major Western news organisation nervous.

Especially, the apparent Marxian Woke indoctrination “centres” known as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the Guardian (among others).

Because they lack the courage to call out or understand the narcissistic totalitarianism inherently built into Islam, Christians in majority-Muslim nations like Turkey suffer in silence.

This shows that legacy media are either cowards or they’re complicit.

There is even “hard evidence showing how Turkey’s anti-Christian policies and media were linked to an increase in anti-Christian rhetoric and violence.”

Incidents include “threats, intimidation, doxxing and vandalism.”

In one instance, a “rock and note, saying ‘take your religion and your race and go,” was placed on the windshield of the church pastor’s car.

For these reasons, ADF’s Kelsey Zorzi said she “welcomed the ECHR decision.”

“By examining these cases together, the Court is acknowledging that they may reveal a pattern of discrimination against Christians in Turkey.”

Turkey needs to be reminded “that governments cannot strip [Christians] of their rights simply for living out their faith.”