CBN News has been caught using footage from an overcrowded Italian hospital during a report on the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City.

According to the Daily Caller, the news outlet said, “an editing mistake” led to the network airing the misleading footage, which was originally part of a March 22 Sky News report from Italy.

A spokesperson for CBN News said the network has taken immediate steps to remove the footage from all platforms and shows.

The outlet has been criticised on social media for spreading misinformation at a time of public panic.

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