Barry Neufeld was fined $750,000 for “hate speech.”

A Canadian man with a degree in Adolescent Psychology has been told to pay $750,000 in damages to LGBTrans-identifying teachers for asserting binary biology.

Barry Neufeld, a former School Board Trustee, was ordered to pay for “hate speech” that allegedly “hurt feelings” by a British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal in late February.

The massive 143-page ruling that recorded the decision was based on Nuefeld’s opposition to government legislation pushing LGBTQI+ism in schools.

Nuefeld, a Christian, was told that his “publications” – social media posts, statements at board meetings, protest rallies and in interviews – discriminated against Chilliwack Teachers’ Association (CTA) members who identified as “2SLGBTQIA+.”

One of their allegations was that Nuefeld engaged in “hate speech” by “equating [so-called] gender affirming care and recognition with child abuse.”

This, the teachers claimed, created a hostile workplace environment.

He was also accused of publicly “demonising and delegitimising trans identifying people, along with some who identified as LGB.”

The group said Nuefeld had “cast them as a powerful menace threatening the security of children and their families.”

Although some complaints about “hate speech” were dismissed, some were upheld, with the tribunal ruling that Nuefeld “deliberately discriminated and contributed to negative stereotypes of the 2SLGBTQIA+.”

The tribunal’s ruling could include individual payouts from Nuefeld to potentially over 100 teachers, who are now likely to receive between 4,500 and 16,600.

Payouts for those who allegedly had their “feelings hurt” depend on how the $750,000 in damages is divided.

Nuefeld’s money will apply to anyone in this group who felt as though his social media posts, interviews, statements, and/or criticisms “injured their dignity, feelings, and self-respect.” (See p.104)

Avoiding people cashing in, the Human Rights handout does specify that damages only apply to CTA members, not the general public.

In its decision, the Tribunal described Nuefeld’s so-called “crimes” as “extensive.”

Because of his social media posts, they said, “the Class members had to endure discrimination.”

Neufeld, they added, “poisoned the Class members’ workplace with anti-LGBTQ discrimination.”

Slamming his criticisms of LGBTQism, the Canadian LGBTrans-tribunal concluded that,

Neufeld “had invoked the most insidious discriminatory stereotypes and tropes to denigrate their efforts to create an education environment that is inclusive for 2SLGBTQIA+ students.”

Arguing that Nuefeld’s position as a trustee effectively made him a teacher, the ruling justified the workplace discrimination findings, saying,

“The special role that the conduct of a trustee, like a teacher, may be found to impact the school environment even when it occurs outside of the formal proceedings of a school board or directly within a school.”

Examples of Nuefeld’s criticisms and protests included the assertion that,

“Gender fluid ideology is now being forced on school children is the most organised and sinister attack on nuclear family values in History.

“The goal of the radical educators is to indoctrinate all children with the dogma that heterosexuality is no longer the norm. This is the foundation of being ‘inclusive!’

“It is deliberately designed to alienate children from their parents, especially religious parents who look forward to grandchildren and rightfully try to instil traditional family values in their offspring.”

This ideology, he added, was causing confusion in kids.

In response, the Tribunal accused Nuefeld of treating “Trans-people” as if Transgenderism didn’t exist.

The same applied to his dismissals of the LGBTQ+ movement’s “born this way” assertions in justifications for lawfare and legislating the trans-mutilation of children.

Additionally, the Tribunal castigated Nuefeld for referring to COVID as the “Chinese Communist Virus,” opposing vaccine mandates and abortion.

In one Facebook post used by the Tribunal, they said, Nuefeld violated the law by saying he hadn’t experienced any Diversity, inclusion and Equity.

For instance, his opposing viewpoints were not being included or allowed.

“I have been humiliated for the past four years by being barred from schools,” he said.

This is “because I care about ALL kids, and want them to concentrate on academic achievement instead of obsessing about their genitals.”

Despite this, Nuefeld said, he was “determined to protect kids from a dangerous ideology that is causing too many to ruin their bodies with puberty blockers and hormones.”

Along with being told to pay the damages, he was issued a gag order.

On a positive note, Nuefeld was spared being forced to attend LGBTQ+ “heteronormativity is oppression sensitivity training.”

Although requested, the Tribunal, in effect, said, don’t bother.

“In this case, we are not persuaded such an order would have any beneficial effect,” they remarked.

Especially, “given Neufeld’s clearly entrenched views.”

There is little indication, they added, that further exposure to “information” would change Neufeld’s convictions.

Referring to LGBTQ+ sensitivity training as a “remedy”, the Tribunal concluded that Nuefeld “is no longer a trustee, so they did not find this ‘remedy’ necessary.”