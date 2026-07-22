Bovaer 10: The Controversial Feed Additive Dividing Australian Beef Producers
As governments and industry pursue lower-emission beef, critics warn that experimental feed additives are being rushed into the food chain with too many unanswered questions.
Bovaer 10 is a relatively new feed additive that’s been getting quite a lot of attention lately. It was developed by Dutch company DSM-Firmenich, and works by blocking specific enzymes in a cow’s rumen, which then cuts down on the methane those gut microbes produce during digestion.
It’s mainly aimed at cattle in intensive feedlots that are often fed heavy grain diets.