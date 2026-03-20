King Charles III is being reminded that he is the defender of the Christian faith, not faiths, plural.

Ceirion Dewar, a Bishop with the Confessing Anglican Church (CAC) - not to be confused with GAFCON – approached the King in a letter posted to X on Tuesday.

The Bishop was relentless.

“I write to you neither as a politician nor as a commentator, but as one of your loyal subjects,” he wrote to the King.

Saying he couldn’t “remain silent while Christian foundations of the kingdom were steadily dismantled, Dewar said, his “silence would be betrayal.”

As a Bishop of Christ’s Church, Dewar asserted, “The Sovereign of this realm bears a title Defender of the Faith, and that is not merely historic.”

It is “sacred in its origin and meaning. These words are not decorative. They are a charge.”

“They speak of a monarch whose duty is not merely to preside over the ceremonies of the Church,” Dewar told the King, “but to stand as a guardian of the Christian inheritance of the nation.”

“From the abbeys of medieval England to the parish churches of our villages,” Bishop Dewar protested, “from the preaching of the Reformers to the missionary zeal that carried the Gospel to the ends of the earth, the Christian faith has not merely influenced Britain — it has defined her.

“Yet today that inheritance is being quietly but deliberately eroded.”

If not the one who bears the title Defender of the Faith, “Who will defend that inheritance today?”

Brits “see a nation drifting from its foundations,” Dewar declared, “And they ask whether the Crown will remain silent while that inheritance is dismantled.”

A slight detour to back that up.

Dewar’s points resonate sharply with those of Monty Python legend, John Cleese.

In a newfound affection for Christianity, Cleese’s X feed – when not clamouring on about Orange man bad (Trump) – is thick with criticisms of Islam.

That’s filtered between a warmth nostalgia about the Christian fabric of Britain, and how this key ingredient is being ripped out by Islamification.

Continuing, Bishop Dewar reminded the King that his “coronation oath was not a poetic formality.”

“It was a solemn vow made before Almighty God to maintain and preserve the Protestant Reformed Religion established by law.”

“Those words bind the conscience of the sovereign,” Dewar asserted.

“They remind the Crown that its authority is not merely constitutional but moral.

“The monarch is not merely a symbol of national continuity, but a custodian of the spiritual inheritance that shaped this realm,” the CAC Bishop thundered.

Circa the precedent exemplified by Ambrose of Milan to Emperor Theodosius I, it is the Church’s responsibility to call the King back to “the moral law of Christ.”

Dewar said, “That tradition of prophetic witness has never disappeared. Nor should it.

“For when rulers forget the foundations upon which their authority rests, the Church must speak — not with hostility, but with holy clarity.”

Addressing the King specifically, Dewar explained that “The Christian character of Britain is under profound and accelerating assault.”

Should the Crown fail to “stand visibly and courageously in defence of that inheritance, history will remember that the guardians of Britain’s institutions watched in silence as the foundations were removed.”

“The issue,” Bishop exclaimed, “is not nostalgia. It is civilisation.”

He then added, in effect: “Remove Christianity from the story of Britain, you lose Britain, and what it means to be British.”

As King, you have two choices, Dewar reiterated.

“Preside over the quiet dissolution of Britain’s Christian identity.

“Or rise to the ancient responsibility entrusted to the Crown and speak with clarity about the faith that built this kingdom.

“Your Majesty’s subjects are not asking for religious coercion. They are asking for leadership,” he stated.

“They are asking that the sovereign who bears the title Defender of the Faith remember what that title means.”

Responding to an outpouring of solidarity, Dewar today announced that he’s “made the letter to HM King Charles III available for anyone to sign.”

That open letter can be signed here.

The King does not appear to have responded, although he did take the time to post about Eid alFitr and Ramadan.

My take: If King Charles III won’t defend the Christian faith by honouring his oath and traditional responsibilities, I nominate Cleese for King!

The downgrade of leadership in Western countries is already a Cleese-level comedic farce anyway.

Besides, I think it’s reasonable to say, we could certainly do with a straight-talking Fawlty to correct the faults in Western bureaucracies.



“Just don’t mention the war!”