An Australian mother is facing up to five years in prison after being charged by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) for allegedly sharing videos and images containing Nazi symbols on social media.

The 45-year-old woman, identified as Holly by supporters, was charged following an AFP search of her home in Point Frederick, on the NSW Central Coast, on 22 October.

According to an AFP statement, officers from its National Security Investigations (NSI) team searched the property and seized her mobile phone for forensic examination.

She was charged with six counts of publicly displaying a prohibited Nazi symbol under section 80.2H of the Commonwealth Criminal Code.

The charges reportedly relate to videos and images reposted on X between 12 August and 21 September, including historical footage of Nazi rallies and military parades.

The Noticer, citing police documents, reported that one video contained footage of Nazi flags, while another included a swastika alongside the words “we are everywhere”.

Other alleged posts included an image bearing the words “love your race” alongside a swastika and a Black Sun symbol, and an infographic that police say promoted ideas associated with National Socialism, including labour camps, book burning and the removal of foreigners.

The AFP said its investigation began in August after authorities received a report about an account allegedly publishing Nazi symbols and antisemitic material.

Under Commonwealth law, publicly displaying prohibited Nazi symbols can attract a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment. The legislation applies to online content as well as physical displays.

The offence also carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment upon conviction, subject to statutory exceptions and sentencing provisions.

The law provides defences for certain legitimate uses of prohibited symbols, including educational, academic, artistic and religious purposes, as well as public-interest news reporting. Such uses are not automatically exempt, however, and must satisfy the relevant legal requirements.

The case raises questions about the reach of Australia’s prohibited-symbol laws, particularly where the alleged offending involves reposting material created by other people.

The woman has been issued a court attendance notice and is scheduled to appear before Gosford Local Court on 3 December.

A fundraising campaign organised by supporters says Holly is raising a 14-year-old daughter while navigating a separation. The campaign is seeking assistance with her legal defence.

Her prosecution follows the establishment of the AFP’s National Security Investigations teams in October 2025, which were created to investigate conduct authorities consider harmful to Australia’s social cohesion, including antisemitic activity.

Just two days earlier, a 73-year-old man from Sydney’s north was also charged with allegedly publishing Nazi symbols and antisemitic comments online.

Neither case has been determined by a court, and the allegations remain unproven.