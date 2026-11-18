Nick Fuentes speaks at the NXR ‘Christ Is King: America After Trump’ conference.

The surprise final keynote speech delivered by Nick Fuentes at the New Christian Right conference “Christ Is King: America After Trump” in Dallas on November 15 is emerging as a seismic event for Christian churches in the West.

The establishment church is having conniptions.

That a young half-Mexican Catholic man can give the most rousing speech of a conference to a room full of young White Protestant Christian Nationalists should perhaps be a welcome sign of ecumenical healing. But alas.

These establishment palpitations are merited, because the Fuentes speech is a continental tremor along the tectonic generational fault lines that run between the Boomer and Gen X elite who control Christian denominations and the young race- and gender-oppressed Gen Z men who have lost faith in the universalist worldview that the establishment requires young Christian men to have in order to move up in the hierarchy.

The establishment critics of NXR and Fuentes who control, and get their salaries from, Churchianity have several shibboleths that may not be questioned. They are all Zionists. They are all civic nationalists. And they are all liberals. The Christian Nationalist movement rejects all three.

Eric Metaxas reached immediately for Dietrich Bonhoeffer to attack NXR founder Joel Webbon. He’s written a book about Bonhoeffer, of course. Bonhoeffer is a favourite because he’s an example of a conscientious individual who stood against the villainous Nazis during the great moral crusade against cosmic evil, World War II.

This is all antiquated, performative nonsense. The Bonhoeffer test of our generation has nothing to do with ‘Nazis’. That was 80 years ago. It is as long ago from us today as the American Civil War or the Victorian gold rush was to the people of the 1940s. For Gen Z kids, it’s ancient history.

The Bonhoeffer test of our generation is Gaza.

[Warning: GRAPHIC]

Today, many young Christians don’t care whether six million or six billion or 300 thousand people died in a war 80 years ago that killed 100 million people anyway. They care that tens of thousands of everyday people in Palestine have been casually, cruelly, demonically bombed, starved, shot, and tortured.

The mythos of the Holocaust has no power over the young anymore. It seems strange to them that the persecution of Jews in World War II has become such a gargantuan cultural idol.

After all, a holokauston was a blood ritual from Greek paganism. It means ‘burnt offering’. It was an offering of an animal made to Underworld beings that was then wholly burnt. If any people were wholly burnt in World War II, it was the everyday people of Dresden, Tokyo, or Hiroshima. All sides committed atrocities in that war, as they do in all wars, because all wars are evil.

Meanwhile, the Zionist ideology that has gripped the church in the West and is enforced by the church establishment is making it more likely that Gen Z will have to go and fight in a Third World War that will be even more catastrophic than the Second. For them, these historical distortions will have real-world consequences. This is not about making money selling books, fanboying Bonhoeffer.

All of these positions are horrifying to the establishment because the ideology of the West is stuck in a postwar paradigm that itself was a trauma response seeking to make meaning of the horror of World War II. The liberal Western elite cultivated a narrative that the war had been necessary to liberate humanity from tyranny. Never mind that Stalin was our ally. Never mind that American assistance ultimately led to the rise of Mao. Rather than a war for liberalism, it is easy for revisionist Zoomer historians to make the case that the Second World War was a victory for communism over traditionalism and hierarchies of merit.

All this historical nuance must be erased and cancelled in the West to maintain the narrative that the war against Japan and Germany was a war for ‘freedom’, which in turn is really liberalism. It is the ideology of the individual rampant, unfettered by tradition, untethered from hierarchy, undefined by ethnos or tribe or race. A world of atomised individuals seeking to maximise that individuality as its own end; the nihilistic dystopia of engorged consumerism.

This is the world created by Western liberal imperialism. It is the mindset behind open borders, the breakdown of gender roles, the erasure of merit and excellence, and the steady expulsion of the white male to the periphery of the civilisation his ancestors intended as his inheritance.

It is not ‘racism’ or ‘sexism’ that drives the young men who listen to Fuentes. It is a rejection of the postwar liberal worldview. This is provoking existential horror among the Boomer and Gen X elite of the establishment church, because they long ago integrated liberalism so deeply into their theology that it is not inaccurate to describe Christianity in the 21st century as theological liberalism. The dialectic within liberalism has become the dialectic within the church denominations. ‘Woke’ denominations base their theology on social liberalism. ‘Conservative’ denominations base their theology on a derivative of classical liberalism.

The abominations posted on the sign at our nearest local Anglican church in Gosford are not an aberration. They’re just the other side of the liberal dialectic maintained by the conservative Anglicans.

In the end, it’s all liberalism.

Photo taken by author.

Older White men have not experienced the consequences of this universalist postwar cult of the tyrannical individual except perhaps among their daughters and granddaughters. Young White men are living it. They have experienced it in the classroom, in the lecture hall, on the Zoom meetings, and when they looked for a wife. They have been radicalised by a social reality their elders allow to metastasise because they didn’t want to be called names.

Imperial liberalism spread by presenting itself as a profound concern for the marginalised, the poor, the outcast, the oppressed. It is an ideological weaponisation of the war against National Socialist Germany and the trauma that it led to by telling White people that any identification with our heritage, our uniqueness, our ethnic identity will lead to another Holocaust.

It weaponises White Christian empathy and sentimentality to demand that no barrier of identity, no requirement of merit, and no bond of ethnicity be allowed to prevent ‘the other’ from appropriating our inheritance. Men may not have spaces to ourselves, as this transgresses the morality of liberalism. Whites may not have sports that we predominate in, as this is literally Hitler.

Our ancient spiritual enemy has weaponised our empathy, our sentimentality, and our concern for the outsider against us. The young men of the Christian Nationalist movement are implacable in their language because it is the only way to push back against the woke tyranny that seeks our utter extermination. Satan’s goblins are waging a war of extermination against Whiteness, aided and abetted by a cowardly and complacent establishment.

There are two key theological arguments to be made about what our enemy Satan and his minions have done. The first has to do with nations and the second to do with the Law.

God made the nations after cursing those seeking to commune with the fallen gods and gain hidden wisdom at Babel (which in Greek is Babylon). This is not a curse that God has yet chosen to revoke. I am of the view that until Mystery Babylon is destroyed, we will have nations, which in the Septuagint Greek is ethne and in the Masoretic Hebrew Old Testament is goyim. The nations are both ethnic and territorial.

The sole revocation of the curse of Babel occurred at Pentecost. Where at Babel humanity was divided by language, at Pentecost the Jewish believers from all the nations on the earth were meeting together and were unified by the Holy Spirit by speaking in tongues to spread the gospel to those nations. This undoing of Babel, however, was only among believers. It does not apply to those outside the body of Christ.

The minions of Satan have tricked gullible Christians into believing that this universal brotherhood extends across all humanity. It does not. It only applies among believers. We are “a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for his own possession, that you may proclaim the excellencies of him who called you out of darkness into his marvellous light” (1 Peter 2:9 [ESV of course]).

This is not something that can be applied to how Australians must think of people from other nations. It has nothing to do with geopolitics or immigration policies. Sentimentally hyperextending the bonds of fellowship to every fiend and parasite who seeks to exploit our goodwill is tearing our beloved social fabric apart, and Christians should pay no heed to Marxist demons when they demand that we do so.

When the Lord established his people Israel, He gave them His law. It was intended to point that chosen people to a gracious relationship to Him via repentance of the heart.

The Pharisees, the “generation of vipers” (Matt 3:7; 12:34; 23:33), serving the agenda of Satan, subverted the plan of God by extending the simple commandments of the written law of Moses into 613 mitzvot that placed burdens on the people and hardened their hearts. This is the essence of Jesus’ critique of Pharisaism, for the opposition to which they killed him. It was the disproportionate extension of Deuteronomic legalism that Satan used to destroy the people of God.

This is what we are dealing with in the postmodern West in our time. Satan’s minions have pushed the royal law of love, that we love our neighbour, to disproportionate extremes, and then held that standard against us to gaslight, demoralise, and ultimately exterminate us. It is not a sin to notice a pattern of behaviour in a racial, cultural, or religious group, or among a gender.

Treating the neighbour in front of us differently because of their identity may well be a sin, but that is not what the standard is in the postmodern West. When a White young man is called into HR to ‘have a talk’ about noticing something in female behaviour or among a cultural group and telling a joke, he’s not sinning. He’s just noticing reality.

That’s something he is not allowed to do. He must be shunned, humiliated, ostracised. This has been going on for decades, and the older men who should have stood up to this agenda were already comfortable and salaried and insulated, so they didn’t care. They abandoned the young to the wicked.

Now those young men have grown up, and they are done with apologising for who they are. There is a war being waged against them by agents of darkness. The time for sentiment and utopian idealism is over. They want a future, and they’re going to take it whether the establishment approves or not.