If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you’ve likely noticed a renewed and growing fascination with the possibility of extraterrestrial life. It’s difficult to miss, especially on X. Feeds are filled with videos of unexplained lights in the sky, reports of newly declassified government disclosures on unidentified phenomena, and speculation about what might lie hidden on the far side of the moon.

This resurgence of interest just so happens to coincide with the recent launch of Artemis II, NASA’s first crewed mission of the Artemis program, designed to fly four astronauts around the Moon and back in about 10 days. Whether or not there is any meaningful connection between the two, it’s clear that the eyes of many are shifting upwards. People, the world over, are looking for something more than anything this world has to offer.

But this new search isn’t just leading people to look to alien life to give them a greater meaning to their own. While some are looking to the heavens, many are looking to Heaven. As such, there’s also been a notable resurgence of interest in Christianity. Church attendance is rising in many places, Bible sales are increasing, and more people are seeking baptism than they have in years. While these two trends might seem unrelated, what they share is a growing dissatisfaction with the atheistic naturalism that has inundated our materialistic culture for decades.

For a long time now, much of the Western world has been reshaped by a naturalistic worldview—the belief that reality consists of nothing more than physical matter and impersonal chemical forces randomly acting and reacting to each other. The view has been solidly embedded within our modern education systems and cultural institutions. If “religion” or “spirituality” is ever acknowledged, it’s a primitive paganism—never Christianity. And increasingly, people are finding it seriously wanting.

It’s really not difficult to see why. A militant materialistic philosophy cannot account for those things that we all instinctively recognise as the most real, the most necessary, and the most significant, such as meaning, purpose, morality, and human value. If everything reduces to matter in motion, then concepts like right and wrong become purely subjective, fluid, and ultimately arbitrary. And yet, while many may claim this is true, no one lives as though it is. No one can. We all recognise that some things truly matter. Justice matters. Evil is real. Human life has inherent worth. None of these things exists purely in our imagination. They are real, regardless of what we, or the collective, think.

And so, on the one hand, people are told the universe is indifferent, and that meaning is a human construct that emerged as a coping mechanism. On the other hand, they cannot escape the conviction that certain actions, such as murder, terrorism, rape, and injustice, are objectively wrong. Few people are willing to act consistently at this point by claiming that all crimes, no matter how inhumane and horrendous, are morally neutral in and of themselves. And so, what we end up with is a philosophical inconsistency that quickly begins to fracture under the weight of real-life experiences.

The upward gaze was inevitable, really. Some look to the skies and wonder whether answers might lie beyond our world—whether some advanced extraterrestrial intelligence could explain what we cannot, or at least, paint us as part of something bigger than ourselves, something more significant than our boring, mundane lives.

Others turn to what’s tried and true: Christianity. They’re not seeking answers in distant galaxies, but much closer—in divine revelation. In both instances, the impulse reflects a recognition that humanity, left to itself, doesn’t have sufficient answers.

We live in a time characterised by dishonesty, confusion, and contradictory narratives. Even though those who reject mainstream thought do not agree on the fundamental aspects of reality. For many, truth feels forever elusive. Trust in everything and everyone is eroding rapidly. People are no longer confident that they can rely on what they have been told. Even “experts” in their fields are now viewed as paid or compromised propagandists.

It is in this chaotic climate that the desire for genuine clarity and perspective emerges. People want something black and white, something objective, something unchanging, something solid that they can anchor themselves to. People are reaching beyond themselves. While some are looking for the truth to be revealed from the heavens, others know that Truth has already been revealed from Heaven.

For those who do know the Truth, a real opportunity has been presented to us. The old secular and atheistic way has come undone. People are searching for answers—and they are often the answers that we have.

When a culture begins to question the foundations it once took for granted, it creates a vacuum—and vacuums are always filled. The only question is with what. Some will chase speculation, looking ever further into the unknown for meaning that will always remain just out of reach. Others will return to what is fixed, revealed, and sufficient.

The spiritual hunger we’re witnessing is real, but it can’t be satisfied by mere theories, trends, or distant possibilities. It will only be satisfied by Truth. And that means the responsibility now falls on those who know it—not merely to hold it, but to speak it clearly, confidently, and without compromise while the world seems ready to listen.