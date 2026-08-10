I have been reading the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle on and off for a bit, and I found this benediction for one of the kings who passed away interesting, because of how it speaks to some of the issues of our own day.

We read:

“A.D. 959. This year died King Edwy, on the calends of October; and Edgar his brother took to the government of the West-Saxons, Mercians, and Northumbrians. He was then sixteen years old. It was in this year he sent after St. Dunstan, and gave him the bishopric of Worcester; and afterwards the bishopric of London. In his days it prosper’d well;

and God him gave,

that he dwelt in peace

the while that he lived. Whate’er he did,

whate’er he plan’d,

he earn’d his thrift. He also rear’d God’s glory wide,

and God’s law lov’d,

with peace to man,

above the kings that went before

in man’s remembrance. God so him sped,

that kings and earls

to all his claims submissive bow’d;

and to his will without a blow

he wielded all as pleased himself. Esteem’d he was

both far and wide in distant lands;

because he prized

the name of God,

and God’s law traced,

God’s glory rear’d,

both far and wide,

on every side. Wisely he sought in council

oft his people’s good,

before his God,

before the world. One misdeed he did,

too much however,

that foreign tastes

he loved too much;

and heathen modes

into this land he brought too fast;

outlandish men hither enticed;

and to this earth attracted

crowds of vicious men. But God him grant,

that his good deeds be

weightier far than his misdeeds,

to his soul’s redemption

on the judgment-day.

Well, isn’t that interesting?

Firstly, observe how important honouring God was to the ancient English people. Many Australians and Englishmen have forgotten how bound up in Christianity our culture has been for well over a thousand years. They commend this king for loving God, loving justice, and seeking to honour God’s ways in his kingdom. Give us a king who would do this. Give us leaders who would do this.

But they have a serious issue with one of his tendencies.

“One misdeed he did,

too much however,

that foreign tastes

he loved too much;

and heathen modes

into this land he brought too fast;…”

Now isn’t this familiar?

This is like so many of our leaders today in our nation. I have had this conversation with many people, and I think a big part of our country’s problem, and the problem with our nation’s leadership, is that they scorn the Australian way, the Australian lifestyle, and the Australian population. Many of our leaders wish we were more like Europe, more like Asia, or more like America, just as long as we were less like our heritage. It is like they are embarrassed to be Australians.

They submit our laws to foreign agreements. They submit our car standards to European standards that have nothing to do with the Australian climate and needs. They, in every way, appear to favour the ways of foreign nations, foreign identities and foreign ways of doing things.

I suspect King Edwy did this to a much smaller degree than our modern leaders. But it is interesting to see this problem brought up in the book about the heritage of our kings and to see how ancient people chafed under this same sort of behaviour.

If only we had leaders who were proud to be Australian, and did not think that Australia needed to be changed beyond all recognition. After all, if we are such a terrible people, why do so many others want to live here?